Sharper Shape bolsters senior leadership with two new hires to support bold growth plan

Sharper Shape, a market leader in transformative inspection solutions for the utility industry, today announces the appointment of two senior hires to bolster its team in view of an impressive growth plan. Carol Marsh joins as Chief of Staff and Program Manager and Michael Granger comes onboard as Technical Program Manager. Along with other upcoming recruitments, their appointments signal emboldened momentum of a strategic growth plan to scale the company's reach and offering for utilities.

Marsh, a qualified mechanical engineer, brings over 35 years of experience that has seen her couple technical knowledge with managerial leadership to advance teams at large corporations and start-ups alike. Starting her career with a 15-year tenure at HP, Marsh has since run divisions across a range of companies, most recently leading a team of over 50 at Sarcos Robotics. In her new role at Sharper Shape, she will be responsible for identifying growth priorities, shaping the evolution of the firm's product offering, and creating a team infrastructure and environment that will accelerate Sharper Shape towards its business goals.



Granger, who joins as Technical Program Manager, will be supporting Marsh and the Project Management Office. As well as a PhD in analytical chemistry, he brings over two decades of experience identifying, scoping, and delivering end-to-end products. With Sharper Shape, he will focus on customer program and project management for the company's unmanned aerial vehicles, including aircraft systems and the Heliscope system, a helicopter-borne sensor suite.Both individuals will be based in the US, but will have global responsibilities, furthering the integration of the North American region with Sharper Shape's head office in San Jose, California and R&D facility in Finland.Sharper Shape CEO Chris Beaufait, said: "We are thrilled to welcome these talented individuals, both with such extensive skill sets, bringing together technical expertise with customer experience understanding. This will further support our services to existing customers, while enabling us to scale the business for a rapidly growing market. As utilities face ever increasing challenges posed by aging infrastructure and climate change, such as wildfires, we are committed to equipping them with cutting-edge powerline inspection technology to help predict and prevent risk."Carol Marsh added: "I am inspired to be part of such an ambitious team and look forward to building on the phenomenal work they are doing. Sharper Shape's holistic approach to aerial utility inspection that harnesses the power of AI and machine learning is truly a market differentiator, delivering a systematic, end-to-end solution that is both time and cost effective. With this in mind, coupled with the strong business growth trajectory ahead, our impact has the potential to be staggering."