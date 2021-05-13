Patented 3R 60mm Polycarbonate Breather Vent Kit Provides Reliable Ventilation And Installation With Just A Turn Of The Wrist

AttaBox® Enclosures -- the world's most specified non-metallic electrical and industrial enclosures --- announces the availability of a patented 60mm polycarbonate Breather Vent Kit that maintains a 3R enclosure rating.



Designed to help maintain component temperatures inside the enclosure within certain design limits, the AttaBox® 60mm breather vent quickly and easily installs with just a turn of the wrist, and provides proven superior indoor and outdoor protection against rain, sleet, snow, dirt and other foreign objects, UV degradation, flames, and other environmental elements.The AttaBox® 60mm breather vent can be installed on polycarbonate, fiberglass, stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum enclosures. This compact, unobtrusive vent can be mounted on sides, front or rear of an enclosure. High impact resistance is assured from a durable polycarbonate construction. This cULus registered product meets UL NEMA Type 1, 2, and 3R ratings for indoor and outdoor use.No installation tools are required. All installation instructions and hardware are included with Breather Vent Kit. Optional 60MM axial fan mounting holes are available on the locknut.AttaBox® is an innovative force in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of non-metallic enclosures. We make it easy for our enclosure users to get reliable NEMA 4X and UL -certified protection by making outstanding product and service quality quickly available through diverse channels including price-competitive online e-commerce, and direct business-to-business one-stop availability. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing technology is U.S.-based and vertically integrated to provide total solutions to application challenges demanding the best from protective enclosures.For more information about the 60mm polycarbonate Breather Vent Kit (Patent No. Des. D884,871): 616-794-0700, or visit:www.attabox.com