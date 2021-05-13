Scotland sees the largest increase in renewable pipeline capacity
According to Cornwall Insight's 'Renewables pipeline tracker', most regions across Great Britain (GB) showed a net increase in total pipeline capacity between April 2020 and March 2021.
According to Cornwall Insight's 'Renewables pipeline tracker', most regions across Great Britain (GB) showed a net increase in total pipeline capacity between April 2020 and March 2021.
Displayed by distribution network operator (DNO) region for visualisation purposes and accounting for projects due to connect to the transmission network, Central and Southern Scotland and Eastern England have seen the largest increase with 1,003MW and 800MW of additional pipeline capacity added within the two regions, respectively.
London was the only region to see a small net decrease in pipeline capacity of 5MW since the April 2020 report, with 26MW of energy from waste (EfW) incineration leaving the pipeline.
Laura Woolsey, Analyst at Cornwall Insight, said:
"There is no one technology type driving the regional increases; however, certain technology types dominate specific regions. For example, Scotland has seen the largest increase in onshore wind, particularly in Central and Southern Scotland. Other areas have seen proportionally smaller changes in total capacity within the last year.
"Onshore wind is overwhelmingly located in Scotland likely due to a more supportive planning framework and wider factors such as wind speed conditions and land access. Although onshore wind dominates capacity in this region, high Transmission Network Use of System (TNUoS) costs have been highlighted as a potential barrier to development.
"Offshore wind also has large capacity levels in Scotland and in the East of England where several large-scale sites are expected to connect to the transmission network. Central and Southern England has seen the largest increases in Solar photovoltaics (PV) capacity, which is more likely to connect at the distribution level.
"However, battery capacity has changed more widely across GB, with East/South Eastern regions and Scotland seeing the largest increases to the pipeline. Battery sites are often co-located with other generation, particularly with Solar PV, with many applications being added to existing onshore wind and solar PV sites."
-Ends
Featured Product
RBI Solar - Dahlia Has You Covered
What if you could maximize the Ground Coverage Ratio (GCR) on your next project and not have to worry about the complicated variables that come with a tracker system? With a low tilt and clearance design, Dahlia® has the highest GCR of any fixed-tilt system in the marketplace. The system is available in three tilt options (7.5, 10 and 12.5 degrees) and designed to accommodate any sized PV module. The lightweight system is engineered with fewer components, several of which are shipped to job sites pre-assembled. This design feature reduces freight costs and rapidly trims the amount of on-site installation time required to complete construction. Maximizing PV coverage on a site can lead to an increase of production, which creates greater financial return for project owners. Over 100 MW of Dahlia® projects have been deployed across the United States, in regions of variable snow and wind loads. How much can Dahlia® cover and save you on your next project?