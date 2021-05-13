Tigo Welcomes Canadian Solar to Tigo Enhanced Program

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), announced that Canadian Solar Inc. has joined the Tigo Enhanced program. Tigo Enhanced makes a clear visual link between the inverter and rapid shutdown devices, giving customers simple, reliable and safe rapid shutdown solutions.



Customers that choose Tigo Enhanced Canadian Solar inverters get the assurance that they will work out of the box with Tigo's rapid shutdown devices and meet safety code requirements."Tigo Enhanced is all about making it easier for our customers to get simple and reliable rapid shutdown solutions," stated Vincent Ambrose, GM of Canadian Solar North America. "Tigo is a leader in rapid shutdown and we are excited to be working with them to accelerate the adoption of commercial PV."Each of Canadian Solar's inverters that participate in the Tigo Enhanced program have integrated Tigo RSS Transmitters, which work with Tigo's industry leading TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown devices. The inverters are also UL Photovoltaic Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) certified with Tigo's devices, which is required under the National Electrical Code. This program will enable Canadian Solar to enhance its system solutions capability and differentiate their suite of three-phase rooftop solutions on an enhanced LCOE basis.The following inverters are included:25kW | CSI-25KTL-GS-FLB & CSI-25K-T480GL01-UB30kW | CSI-30KTL-GS-FLB & CSI-30K-T480GL01-UB36kW | CSI-36KTL-GS-FLB & CSI-36K-T480GL01-UB40kW | CSI-40KTL-GS-FLB & CSI-40K-T480GL01-UB50kW | CSI-50KTL-GS-B & CSI-50K-T480GL01-UB60kW | CSI-60KTL-GS-B & CSI-60K-T480GL01-UB66kW | CSI-66KTL-GS-B & CSI-66K-T480GL01-UB75kW | CSI-75K-T480GL02-U80kW | CSI-80K-T480GL02-U90kW | CSI-90K-T480GL02-U100kW | CSI-100K-T480GL02-U"Canadian Solar is a leader in the industry and we are excited to be working with them to offer customers plug and play rapid shutdown solutions," stated Dru Sutton, Tigo's VP of Sales, North America.Under the program, Canadian Solar will use a Tigo Enhanced label on the inverters and datasheets that integrate Tigo's rapid shutdown technology.The UL PVRSS certification is the only guaranteed way to fulfill the safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the US National Electrical Code, whereby both the inverter and the rapid shutdown device must be tested as a "system". Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the United States. Similar requirements are being adopted and discussed throughout the world.The Tigo Enhanced Canadian Solar inverters and Tigo rapid shutdown devices are available for purchase through Canadian Solar. Contact your local Canadian Solar sales representative or send an email to sales.us@csisolar.com.About TigoTigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.About Canadian SolarCanadian Solar is a single source for solar panels, inverters, services, and more. Canadian Solar simplifies access to solar with a complete system solutions approach; offering dedicated pre-sales, logistics and warranty support — from a local team that really understands solar. Backed by Canadian Solar's global expertise and bankability, Canadian Solar provides long lasting, world class solar solutions both now and for the future. Canadian Solar was founded in Ontario, Canada and is listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange in New York, NY USA. We have over 300 employees in North America staffing our global headquarters and module factory in Guelph, Ontario Canada, as well as sales and development offices throughout the US and Canada. Our local team of expert provides a full suite of solar solutions, as both a module and solar services provider. Visit us at csisolar.com/na