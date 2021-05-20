Noodoe, a global leader in EV charging technology, has launched the "Residential Building EV Charging Solution" to enable those living in apartment buildings, condos, dormitories and cooperatives to go electric. The initiative was announced by Noodeo CEO Jennifer Chang.



"Noodoe wants millions of people living in multi-unit dwellings here in the US and around the world the opportunity to adopt EV charging right where they live. We believe our hassle-free installation process, autonomous operation and "future-proof" Noodoe EV charging stations will attract environmentally conscious tenants while increasing occupancy rate and elevated property values. Our four smart "solutions" allow for EV charging with incredible system scalability and flexibility."Chang noted that President Biden recently outlined an ambitious plan to fund a network of 500,000 EV charging stations, five times the size of the current US network. She added that pressure is mounting worldwide to curtail CO2 emissions, with the United Nations reporting that current efforts fall far short of what is necessary to slow global climate change.Noodoe's EV charging stations are easy to install and operate, even in older buildings. For example, the company's Basic Residential Solution allows for centrally controlled revenue management, autonomous operation and tenant charging management options. The Group Solution extends administrative control of the system through multiple operator oversight, allowing several "admin" to oversee charging operations. Noodoe's Smart Solution provides multi-unit dwellings advanced energy "load management" to allow for charging multiple EVs in the least amount of time. Smart energy distribution makes all future upgrades easy. The VIP Solution gives the option of VIP RFID cards for privileged access to charging stations and 24/7 charging status via smartphone app.Adds Chang, "We're empowering another group of people to move towards an amazing, electric future."About Noodoe Inc.To accelerate the world's transition to electric vehicles, Noodoe provides the mission-critical network operating system, Noodoe EV OS, that runs the EV charging networks for their operators.Noodoe EV OS is one of the most advanced cloud-based operating platforms today; it is a charging network's "central brain" that runs all the charging stations across multiple locations and automates the entire operation of the EV charging network.What makes Noodoe EV OS different is the core technology that empowers "extreme automation," which enables the operators to achieve the lowest possible operating cost. Controlling and running all EV charging stations, Noodoe EV OS fully automates everything - 24/7 charging service delivery, automatic peak-hour price adjustment, automatic transaction billing, automatic payment processing, automatic bank transfer, automatic infrastructure diagnostics, and intelligent energy management. It's so automated that the network operators practically can generate revenue automatically and continuously.Noodoe provides products and services that are used in 110 countries worldwide.noodoe.com