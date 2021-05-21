Warren Controls Announces ILEA 2900E Series Electrically Actuated Valves

Bethlehem, PA - Warren Controls, a leading manufacturer of control valves and specialty fluid handling products, announces its ILEA 2900E Series of electrically actuated, industrial globe-control valves.



More Headlines Articles

The 2900E Series has a high quality, modulating, linear, industrial electric valve actuator and features a rugged cast-iron body with a variety of trim materials. The equal percentages plugs in the 2-way valves and the linear plugs in the 3-way valves provide ideal modulating control of a wide variety of fluids. The 2900E Series is perfectly suited where value and long life are important objectives for applications including, but not limited to, food and beverages, packaged water heaters, waste water, general services, and pharmaceuticals.The 2900E Series functions perfectly for moderate pressure drops and temperatures ranging from -20Âº to 400ÂºF. Valves are available in four styles: 2-way balanced, 2-way unbalanced, 3-way mixing, and 3-way diverting. Sizes range from 2.5 to 10 inches with ANSI Class II, III, and IV leakage and with a rangeability of 50:1. The durable cast-iron body comes in ANSI Class 125 Lb. & 250 Lb. with flange ends and bronze, 300SS, 17-4pH, and Alloy 6 trims.For additional information, visit the Warren Control's website.###About Warren ControlsWarren Controls is an industry leader in Industrial Control Valves, Building Automation Valves, Deaerator and Boiler Level Controls, and Military/Marine Valves. For more than 70 years, the company has maintained a strong commitment to providing specialty alloys, quick deliveries, and knowledgeable customer service. Warren Controls has earned a sterling reputation as a quality provider of valve specialties to OEM's and USA military programs. From its state-of-the-art 60,000 square foot industrial complex, the company offers its experience, product design excellence, and superior production capabilities to the open market. At Warren Controls, the most technically qualified representatives in the industry are available to assist customers develop cost-effective, dependable solutions. Learn more at www.WarrenControls.com.