Fugro site characterisation contracts renewed for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind

Fugro has received a contract renewal from Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind (Atlantic Shores) for the provision of real-time wind and metocean measurements off the coast of New Jersey in the US over the next 2 years. The award is the latest in a set of three contract renewals between Fugro and Atlantic Shores based on a successful 2020 work season. Along with metocean services, Fugro's geophysical and geotechnical contracts have also previously been renewed, all three to support the safe design, permitting and construction of future wind farm facilities within the 740 km2 lease area.

For the metocean contract, Fugro is utilising two SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoys. These systems provide cost-effective and reliable collection of wind, wave, current and meteorological data to optimise wind turbine design, installation, and operations and maintenance. The geophysical and geotechnical contracts started earlier this spring and are focused on continued characterisation of the lease area, export cable routes and inter-array cable modules. The fieldwork will run until mid-July and is being performed from five vessels, including two third-party vessels local to New Jersey, equipped with advanced data acquisition and analysis capabilities for near-real-time data processing and geoconsulting.With the potential to deliver more than 3 GW of wind power from late 2027, Atlantic Shores will play an important role in New Jersey's goal to reach 50 % renewable power by 2030. Edward Saade, President of Fugro in the US, said: "Fugro is committed to ensuring a successful energy transition at the local, regional and global levels, so we are thrilled to continue our work with Atlantic Shores this year, building on past successes and applying innovative technologies that will help move this critical project forward."