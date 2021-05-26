Q CELLS recognized as Top Performer by PVEL for sixth consecutive year

Q CELLS announced today that the Company has been recognized as a Top Performer for the sixth consecutive year in the 2021 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, published by PV Evolution Labs (PVEL).



PVEL is one of the solar industry's world-acclaimed reliability and performance testing labs. As an independent laboratory, PVEL samples and tests solar modules from leading solar manufacturers as part of its Product Qualification Program (PQP), and publishes the annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard based on these test results.The PV Module Reliability Scorecard is recognized as one of the most comprehensive publicly available comparisons of solar module reliability and performance, and the title of Top Performer - granted to high-ranked companies - is considered throughout the industry an esteemed mark of product quality and reliability.This year, Q CELLS earned the Top Performer recognition once again for its Q.PEAK DUO module series. Q CELLS' Q.PEAK DUO solar modules are manufactured using the Company's proprietary Q.ANTUM Technology, which is based on advanced PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) technology.To secure high product quality and reliability, all Q.ANTUM products are backed by Q CELLS Yield Security, featuring excellent Anti-PID (potential induced degradation), Anti-LID (light induced degradation), and Anti-LeTID (light and elevated temperature-induced degradation) performance, as well as Hot-Spot Protect to ensure enduring performance. Another inherent feature of Q.ANTUM is Tra.QTM Technology, which is Q CELLS' unique laser identification process that traces and monitors every single cell manufactured by the company, to guard against counterfeiting.In addition, Q CELLS recently became the first company to pass the TÜV Rheinland Quality Controlled PV (QCPV) certification program. Q CELLS has adopted QCPV as the company's official certification standard in order to strengthen its position as the leading quality provider, backed by a testing scheme that is not only the most extensive and stringent available to date, but is also the only certification in the entire industry to involve independent and random onsite testing from running production, as well as regular material testing.Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV Module Business for PVEL, said: "Q CELLS continues to demonstrate its consistency in reliability and quality by achieving its sixth consecutive Top Performer designation in this year's PVEL Reliability Scorecard. We look forward to our continued testing of Q CELLS modules in the future."Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: "We are honored to have been recognized once again as a Top Performer by PVEL for the sixth year in a row. This accolade is a result of continuous efforts in boosting our product's quality and reliability. With our outstanding Q.ANTUM Technology and an industry-leading QCPV certification program, Q CELLS is committed to enhancing the integrity and performance of our products for years to come."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is a renowned total energy solutions provider in solar cell and module, energy storage, downstream project business and energy retail. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.