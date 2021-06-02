Unveiling pvDesign 3.0 to the public

Madrid, June 2, pvDesign 3.0 is the result of a year of developments and in-depth work of listening, gathering, and analyzing the feedback provided by the community—both from clients and leads—as well as industry experts.



pvDesign 3.0 fast tracks RatedPower's leading position to continue accelerating photovoltaics by reducing the LCOE while speeding up engineer's time to design and enabling prospecting projects faster than ever, a key factor to stand out from the crowd. This new version solves current market needs by incorporating new functionalities and also sets the foundations for easier and faster product developments.What does pvDesign 3.0 include?3D Layout ModelWith pvDesign 3.0, you can generate a 3D layout document for all designs. This comes in a downloadable interactive DWG file showing a detailed view of the terrain, mounting structures, and piles in 3D. This instant 3D model will save engineers hours, while helping them better understand the interaction of the topography with the final layout as well as any peculiarities that will have an impact in the installation of the structures (ravines, holes, etc.).Three winding transformerpvDesign algorithms now include 3-winding transformer technologies, increasing accuracy of energy yield calculation for larger utility-scale PV plants and reducing substation costs.With pvDesign 3.0 a 3-winding transformer will be installed when plants have a total secondary-current greater than 10,000A reducing the total number of transformers installed and the final costs.Enhanced Design Comparison ToolThe improved comparison tool allows pvDesign 3.0 users to compare different results using charts and parameters to sort out the best configuration. Some charts may include the GCR against the peak power or the energy produced, the DC/AC Ratio against the specific production or the total CAPEX or LCOE of the different designs from the same project.Enhanced CAPEX toolUpload custom cost templates and calculate project's CAPEX and LCOE on the go for a quicker PV plant quoting. Users can now add, delete or edit BoQ categories, subcategories and entries and choose the unit they would like to apply to those entries. In this section users can create price templates from scratch, from pvDesign's default BoQ or even clone already existing ones.Earthworks calculation toolpvDesign will calculate the required amount of earthworks for your layout. Skip restricting areas and broaden the number of feasible plots of land where new PV plants can be built.In pvDesign you can set a slope and post length interval and, if the inclination falls in between that interval, the tool will calculate the amount of earthworks, cut or fill, needed to be done so that the slope remains in the lower limit and structures are installed.Integrated with our topography tool, pvDesign will allow users to exclude structures from the final project layout by setting the maximum slope limit and post length. This useful tool will be available in the next upcoming weeks."pvDesign continues to evolve in its ambition to cover all the phases of the design process of a PV plant. With pvDesign 3.0 our users will in just a couple of minutes have a detailed estimation of all the important elements needed for their project. Iterations will be as fast as always allowing LCOE optimizations with a level of detail and documentation that has never before been seen in the PV sector until now.". (Mario Bennekers, Product Manager at RatedPower)And this is not all, RatedPower's software development team has also been working hard on rewriting the code from scratch. This will allow RatedPower to further develop existing features as well as new ones in a more efficient and rapid manner.Solar continues to grow rapidly, and so does RatedPower by offering the latest innovations and adapting the industry needs as fast as their design process. Check the latest updates on RatedPower.comAbout RatedPowerWe help companies discover the smartest ways to design utility-scale solar PV plants and maximize their potential through pvDesign, our software to automate and optimize the study, analysis, design, and engineering of photovoltaic plants in all its stages.For more information, please contact:Ángela López | RatedPowerpress@ratedpower.com+34 687 692 530