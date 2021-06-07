DuPont Introduces DuPont™ Tedlar® Photovoltaic Rescue Tape

DuPont de Nemours International Sàrls today launched DuPont™ Tedlar® PV Rescue Tape, a new solution aimed at repairing photovoltaic panels with damaged backsheets and prolonging service lifetime at a fraction of the cost needed to replace modules.



More Headlines Articles

Tedlar® PV Rescue Tape is a composite tri-layer structure composed of a DuPont™ Tedlar® polyvinyl fluoride film outer layer, a polyester core and an inner layer made of butyl rubber for a strong adhesion to the degraded backsheet.It is estimated there are 6 gigawatts (GW) of backsheet critically-damaged photovoltaic panels in the field in Europe alone, which need to be taken out of service. These panels were made with certain types of polymeric backsheet materials that degraded to the point of representing wet current leakage hazards and operational safety risks."Given the considerable market for this solution in Europe and the lack of durable and effective repair products, we saw this as an opportunity to put our materials science expertise to work, by developing an innovative solution featuring our Tedlar® film for backsheets, which has been field-proven for over 35 years," said Stéphan Padlewski, regional marketing leader, EMEA, DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions.The backsheet repair tape and service will initially be commercialized in Europe through a new collaboration between DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions and sc-refit GmbH, an affiliate of Suncycle GmbH, a company that specializes in aftersales solutions, test & repair products and processes for the photovoltaic industry."We are delighted to be partnering with DuPont to support this much-needed solution for the PV market. There is great demand from both module manufacturers and asset owners for repair products which can help extend the usable lifetime of solar panels," said Roberto Gacitua, CEO, sc-refit GmbH. "Our specialized repair process, customized for Tedlar® PV Rescue Tape, reduces costs versus a full replacement of affected panels. It also helps to improve overall returns on investment of solar assets, making it a win-win solution for everyone involved."Application of the DuPont™ Tedlar® PV Rescue Tape on panels with severely cracked backsheets will either be performed in the field or centralized at sc-refit GmbH's repair centers via a specialized backsheet repair device designed by the firm. In addition, sc-refit GmbH trains, accredits and operates a network of services partners to accelerate the deployment of the solution.About DuPont PhotovoltaicsThe DuPont Photovoltaics business offers a portfolio of product solutions with over 60 years of service to the solar, aerospace, building & construction and many other markets. Our products deliver proven power and lasting value for the fast-growing photovoltaics sector, including DuPont™ Tedlar® films as well as DuPont™ Fortasun™ solar silicones. DuPont™ Tedlar® films provide superior surface protection for a variety of materials and industries, including construction, signage & graphics, transportation, healthcare and wallcoverings. We are committed to continuing to innovate through time-tested science and engineering to solve today's challenges. To learn more about the DuPont Photovoltaics business and the Tedlar® product line, please visit http://photovoltaics.dupont.com and http://tedlar.com.About sc-refit GmbHsc-refit GmbH was founded in 2020 and is an affiliate of Suncycle GmbH. The company develops and commercializes after sales solutions, test & repair products and processes for the PV market. The sc-refit team has been working with the solar industry for more than 12 years helping manufacturers, O&M providers, investors, installers and insurance companies to increase the technical reliability and quality of PV plants.About DuPontDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at http://www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.# # #DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.