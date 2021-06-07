Growatt unveils new high power inverter for commercial and industrial sector at SNEC 2021

Leading Chinese inverter manufacturer Growatt has launched a new high power inverter at SNEC 2021 in Shanghai, China. At the three-day tradeshow, the company exhibited a vast range of products and solutions for on-grid, off-grid and hybrid solar, energy storage and smart energy management.



More Headlines Articles

"The introduction of the MAX 100-125KTL3-X LV inverter is part of our continuous effort to stay at the forefront of technology and product innovation. This new inverter is designed for large commercial and industrial solar power plants and will maximize return on investment," commented Lisa Zhang, the company's Marketing Director. The inverter has 10 MPPTs, allowing for different solar array orientations to optimize power generation and its maximum string input current reaches 16A, enabling it to work with 500W+ high power modules.The inverter has type II SPD on both AC and DC side as well as an optional AFCI function to provide protection for the PV system. The inverter has IP66 level of protection against dust and water, being able to operate in harsh conditions such as high humidity, extreme temperatures and atmospheric pollution and in coastal areas with high salinity.The MAX 100-125KTL3-X LV inverter also features smart online monitoring and troubleshooting, with advanced remote O&M tools for intelligent string monitoring, smart I-V curve scanning and diagnosis for installers. "With these tools, installers are able to reduce onsite visits, lower O&M costs and improve service efficiency," Zhang concluded.About GrowattGrowatt is a global leader of smart energy solutions and provides residential, commercial and large scale PV inverters, energy storage, microgrid systems and smart energy management solutions. Growatt ranks among global top 10 PV inverter suppliers according to IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie. Founded in 2010, Growatt has established an extensive network with 20 branches worldwide. By the end of 2020, Growatt had shipped over 2.6 million inverters to more than 100 countries around the world.