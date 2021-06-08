4th International Conference on Food and Nutrition
BioLEAGUES and Universal Society of Food and Nutrition is excited to invite all the experts, professionals, officials, practitioners, researchers, experimenters, scholars and others from different parts of the world, who are in the field of Food and Nutrition industries to participate in 4th International Conference on Food and Nutrition, scheduled to be held on the 23rd -24th September 2021 in Singapore. We extend our warm welcome to all specialists and researchers interested in presenting their research results in the Food and Nutrition industries, to partake in this remarkable International Conference on Food and Nutrition.
