BayWa r.e. Partners with GoodLeap On Split Pay Financing Program for Residential Solar and Storage Contractors

SANTA FE, N.M., June 9, 2021—BayWa r.e., a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems, today announced a partnership with GoodLeap (formerly known as Loanpal). GoodLeap is the nation's leading point-of-sale technology platform for sustainable home solutions. This partnership adds GoodLeap into BayWa r.e.'s Split Pay financing program, which is available to BayWa r.e.'s residential solar and energy storage installers.



The Split Pay financing program from BayWa r.e. offers solar contractors a streamlined way to finance their equipment from a single source. Split Pay's simple process, coupled with GoodLeap's redefined criteria for installer eligibility, means more opportunities for installer approvals, higher homeowner completion rates, and more gross profits for installers."We've heard what keeps solar contractors up at night—cash-flow worries. By reducing those credit crunch concerns, our partnership with GoodLeap gets contractors the equipment they need from one source—not multiple vendors—so they can complete more installations and grow their businesses," said Rachel Schapira, Director of Residential Finance at BayWa r.e. Solar Systems. "We've built a streamlined process that makes Split Pay—now with the exciting addition of GoodLeap—one of the easiest finance programs for our network of installers to access."Solar loans continue to dominate the residential solar finance market. According to Wood Mackenzie data cited in the "U.S. Solar Market Insight: 2020 Year in Review" report, loans grew from 50% market share in the first half of 2020 to 60% in the second half of the year. The research group sees loans' share continuing to increase in 2021. Innovations like the Split Pay program and long-term, low-interest loans with modest monthly payments have helped fuel the growth.For solar installers interested in learning more about solar financing, check out BayWa r.e. Solar Systems' "Financing 101 for Your Solar Installation Business" podcast here.About BayWa r.e.At BayWa r.e. we r.e. think energy -- how it is produced, stored and can be best used to enable the global renewable energy transition that is essential to the future of our planet. We are a leading global developer, service supplier, distributor and solutions provider and have brought over 4 GW of energy online and manage over 10 GW of assets. We are also an Independent Power Producer with an expanding energy trading business. BayWa r.e. works with businesses worldwide to provide tailored renewable solutions. Operating 100% carbon neutral, we are also committed to our own sustainability journey. Every day, we are working hard to actively shape the future of energy in a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. Our shareholders are BayWa AG, a $19.6 billion global business, and Energy Infrastructure Partners, a leader in energy infrastructure investment. BayWa r.e. Solar Systems LLC is a leading U.S. distributor of top-tier solar and energy storage components and systems. For more information, visit http://solar-distribution.com.About GoodLeapGoodLeap is the nation's number one point-of-sale platform for sustainable home solutions, delivering a digital-first experience that is simple, fast, and frictionless. GoodLeap's proprietary technology platform is actively used by more than 13,000 sales professionals and has enabled the deployment of over $6.5 billion in capital for sustainable home improvement products since 2018, empowering countless consumers to live a more sustainable lifestyle. GoodLeap is a proud partner of GivePower, a 501c3 corporation, whose mission is to build and deploy solar-powered clean water and energy systems to communities in need around the world. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.