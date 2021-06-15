Boralex and Sun'Agri Join Forces to Develop Agrivoltaics in Europe

Renewable energy producer Boralex ("Boralex" or the "Company") (TSX: BLX) and pioneer of agrivoltaism and global leader Sun'Agri are joining forces to develop agrivoltaics in France and Europe by designing new solar power plants that help protect farms from increasingly challenging weather conditions.



With this year's intense spring frosts that impacted French crops, it has become more relevant than ever to provide new solutions to farmers, such as agrivoltaics, as they adapt their methods to our changing climate. Through the use of solar louvres designed and programmed to meet plants' ideal conditions, agrivoltaics can help manage available sunlight or shade, thereby increasing crop quality and quantity.Boralex is joining forces with Sun'Agri to help expand the agrivoltaic sector and accelerate its development across France and Europe. This partnership consists of a 10-year framework, with Boralex working exclusively with Sun'Agri to develop agrivoltaic projects in the European Union. The Company will be able to leverage its expertise on energy projects' benefits to agriculture and will in turn be able to rely on Sun'Agri for agronomic support and louvre management.Sun'Agri is the pioneer and world leader in agrivoltaics. In 2018, following nearly 10 years of research and development, the company inaugurated the world's first dynamic agrivoltaic demonstrator (4.5 ha) in Tresserre (66), France. As part of the last two calls for tenders for innovative photovoltaic solar projects, in April and December 2020, the Commission de Régulation de l'Energie française selected 37 projects using Sun'Agri's technology.Boralex develops, builds, and operates renewable energy production sites in Europe and North America. The Company produces more than 1 GW of wind and solar power in France and 2,455 MW worldwide. Guided by the diversification component of its 2023 strategic plan, Boralex and key partners are committed to developing co-utilisation projects adapted to the various territories where it operates."I'm delighted to announce this partnership with Boralex, a leading renewable energy player who's driving the shift towards a greener world, and with whom we'll accelerate the important development of agrivoltaics," said Antoine Nogier, President and Founder of Sun'Agri."At Boralex, we strive to provide affordable and renewable energy for everyone. That's why we're thrilled to join forces with Sun'Agri. Combining our complementary skills and values will enable usto adapt solar power production to localized agricultural needs. Together, we'll carry out agrivoltaic projects that contribute to improved agriculture in Europe," said Nicolas Wolff, Vice-President and Managing Director, Boralex Europe.About Sun'AgriSun'R spin-off Sun'Agri is a pioneer and global leader in dynamic agrivoltaics. After 12 years of academic work with INRAE, Sun'Agri now offers solutions to plant microclimate adaptation solutions (arboriculture, winemaking and market gardening). In 2018, the company inaugurated the world's first dynamic agrivoltaic demonstrator (4.5 ha) in Tresserre (66) as part of the Programme d'investissements d'avenir. It also operates three experimental devices. Moreover, 37 agrivoltaic projects using Sun'Agri technology will also be launched following the latest calls for tender issued by the Commission de régulation de l'énergie (CRE) to develop and operate innovative solar power generation facilities. The company won the gold medal at the 2019 SITEVI Innovation Awards and has received Efficient Solutions certification by the Solar Impulse Foundation.About BoralexBoralex develops, builds and operates renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. A leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, the Corporation is recognized for its solid experience in optimizing its asset base in four power generation types — wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar. Boralex ensures sustained growth by leveraging the expertise and diversification developed for the past 30 years. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX. More information is available at www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.