U.S. Solar Market Eclipses 100 Gigawatts

WASHINGTON, D.C. and HOUSTON, TX — The U.S. solar market surpassed 100 gigawatts (GWdc) of installed electric generating capacity, doubling the size of the industry over the last 3.5 years, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2021 report, released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.



More Headlines Articles

Solar had a record-setting Q1 2021 and accounted for 58% of all new electric capacity additions in the United States. Renewable energy accounted for nearly 100% of all new electric capacity in Q1."It's incredible to see the solar industry pass 100 gigawatts after the policy and regulatory hurdles we've faced over the last few years," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. "While we're poised for more growth, we must accelerate solar and storage deployment to address the climate crisis and reach President Biden's ambitious clean energy goals. Long-term policy certainty is the best way to do that, and we're urging Congress to act this summer."The U.S. solar industry installed 5 GW of new capacity in Q1 2021, a new Q1 record and a 46% increase over Q1 2020. The utility-scale sector accounts for a majority of these installations, with a Q1 record of 3.6 GW. Residential solar sales continued to grow, with the sector adding 905 megawatts (MW) in Q1 2021, an 11% increase over the same period last year.For the first time, the U.S. Solar Market Insight report breaks out commercial and community solar as separate market segments. The commercial sector grew by 19% from Q1 2020 and the community solar sector declined 15% from Q1 2020.Texas led all states with 1.52 GW of new solar capacity in Q1, more than it added in all of 2019 and three times more than any other state. Indiana, Virginia, Michigan, and Iowa were among the top 10 solar states this quarter.According to forecasts from Wood Mackenzie, the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC) will continue to be highly influential and will drive record growth and investment over the next three years. The forecast calls for 160 GW of solar capacity to be installed from 2021 to 2026, bringing total installed photovoltaic solar capacity to more than 250 GW by the end of 2026.The report also calls attention to rising costs in the solar industry and helps to explain the dynamics at play. While average solar system prices remained relatively stable from Q4 2020 to Q1 2021, key inputs for solar modules and installations, including polysilicon, steel, aluminum, semiconductor chips, copper and other metals, are facing supply constraints. Compounding cost increases across all materials started at the end of Q1 and are beginning to affect installers now."Demand for solar power continues to grow, but attention is now turning to supply chain constraints, which have heightened since the latter half of 2020," said Michelle Davis, principal analyst and lead author of the report. "There is a lag between commodity prices and subsequent solar system prices. But there's no doubt this is impacting the solar industry. Installers are managing current equipment shortages and having to decide whether to renegotiate contracts."The exact effects of supply chain constraints will continue to manifest over the coming quarters. Future reports will provide additional analysis on the changes happening in the solar industry.Learn more at seia.org/smi.###About SEIA®:The Solar Energy Industries Association® (SEIA) is leading the transformation to a clean energy economy, creating the framework for solar to achieve 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies and other strategic partners to fight for policies that create jobs in every community and shape fair market rules that promote competition and the growth of reliable, low-cost solar power. Founded in 1974, SEIA is a national trade association building a comprehensive vision for the Solar+ Decade through research, education and advocacy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org and follow @SEIA on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.About Wood Mackenzie:Wood Mackenzie, a Verisk Analytics business, is a trusted source of commercial intelligence for the world's natural resources sector. We empower clients to make better strategic decisions, providing objective analysis and advice on assets, companies and markets. For more information, visit: www.woodmac.com or follow us on Twitter @WoodMackenzieWOOD MACKENZIE is a trademark of Wood Mackenzie Limited and is the subject of trademark registrations and/or applications in the European Community, the USA and other countries around the world.About Verisk:Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company's advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency.The company's analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work.