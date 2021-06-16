LG Energy Solution Brings World-renown Scholars For Discussion On Next-gen Battery

LG Energy Solution announced it is hosting an international battery forum on June 22nd, aimed at fostering discussions in the global battery industry to further exchange and discuss business opportunities as well as the status of technological advancements. The 'LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021' is the first such event to be held by the newly-minted battery affiliate, amid the exponential surge in demand for sustainable energy.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, LG Energy Solution said the inaugural forum will be held via webinar, inviting scholars from the U.S., Europe and elsewhere around the world.The 'LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021' will foster discussions on the next-generation batteries as well as the lithium-ion battery cells. The demand for the next-generation batteries have been on a steady rise over its key features of light weight and greater energy density. Lithium-ion batteries are widely being used as the power source for electric vehicles around the world.Forum participants include a number of acclaimed scholars in the electrochemical energy and battery sector like Michael Stanley Whittingham, a 2019 Nobel Laureate for "pioneering research" leading to the development of the lithium-ion battery. Panel of speakers also include Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University, Linda Nazar of University of Waterloo, Y. Shirley Meng of University of California San Diego, Hee-Tak Kim of KAIST, Sang-Young Lee of Yonsei University, Martin Winter of University of Münster and Peter Bruce of Oxford University."The inaugural LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021 will introduce a comprehensive insights on the battery-related research front through the eyes of world-renown industry specialists," said Myung-Hwan Kim, Chief Production & Procurement Officer of LGES. "We hope findings presented by keynote speakers will greatly contribute to the development and the expansion of battery industry."LGES says it will hold second such forum next year with the hope of creating an engaging discussion on time-appropriate battery related topics.The open forum invites general public into the discussion on the newest trends, product developments and solutions. For more information on the 'LG Energy Solution Innovation Forum 2021,' visit www.lgesinnovationforum2021.com.About LG Energy SolutionLG Energy Solution is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With over 23,000 employees working within its robust global network that spans the U.S., Europe, Asia and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.