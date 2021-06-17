Foresight Announce the Launch of JULI tunnel/mine ventilation duct
Chengdu Foresight Composite Co. Ltd. announced a new website for their JULI ventilation duct products.
Chengdu, Sichuan - Foresight is excited to announce the launch of JULI Ventilation website; www.juliventilation.com. JULI tunnel/mine ventilation tubing, a flexible ventilation duct that is made of PVC flexible coating ventilation fabric on both sides, can be used to inject fresh air or remove the vitiated air during underground construction of tunnels and mines. The website's official launch date is May 27, 2021
Foresight believes JULI tunnel/mine ventilation duct will provide a tailored ducting turnkey solution of underground construction for our clients. Foresight is an integrated corporation from PVC coating fabric to finished ventilation ducts with more than 15 years. In 2008, Foresight participated in the drafting of the Chinese Standard for flexible mining ventilation duct GB/T 9900-2008, so we can offer you cost-effective and customized solutions.
JULI flexible ventilation ducting launch details: It can be used in underground tunnels, mines, civil constructions, municipal construction, marine maintenance, underground constructions or any confined spaces.
For more information about our products and the projects we have done, go to www.juliventilation.com.
