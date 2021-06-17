Soltec launches new SFOne tracker

17 June 2021.- Soltec today announced the launch of SFOne, a new solar tracker with a double row 1P configuration, consolidating its portfolio of flexible and versatile products. The company has high expectations for this new product as a comprehensive response to the demands of its clients, adaptable to all types of projects in the global market.



The company, which already has experience in multi-stack 1P technology with the launch in 2009 of the SA Series tracker, has taken up this technology again, leveraging new advances in innovation to continue offering the best products to the market, focused on improving robustness and adaptability. SFOne includes Dy-Wind technology, which features the most advanced methodology for the design of wind-resistant tracking structures, and the optimisation of the Diffuse Booster system for low-light conditions.SFOne, which will be available in all markets where the company has a presence, provides greater ease of installation, making the plant construction process faster, similar to the SF7 that Soltec already has on the market, reducing development time invested by 75%.Soltec is strongly committed to the environment and the localities where it develops its projects. As such, it is committed to innovation and seeks to adapt solar technology so that it contributes positively to photovoltaic projects so that they not only support the energy transition, but are also sustainable and relate to their environment in a balanced way. The SFOne is a structure of lower height, which will help to reduce the visual impact of the plants where this new product is installed.Additionally, SFOne Soltec offers the possibility of minimising imported components for manufacture in each country where the projects are developed, through Soltec's factories, thus reducing the carbon footprint.Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings, explained: "The idea of launching this new SFOne producer on the market responds to the need to offer an optimal service to our clients, with a broad portfolio that provides solutions that adapt to their needs and to the terrain of the projects. The new tracker consolidates our product portfolio, providing flexibility and versatility, and at the same time offering the quality guarantee of Soltec technology. We are convinced that it will be well received in the markets where we operate".About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, the company started its career in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It is present in 16 countries with more than 1,320 employees. Since its incorporation, Soltec has supplied trackers for projects with a total of 8.4 GW of installed capacity by the end of 2020. The company's shares have been trading on the Spanish Continuous Market since 28 October 2020 under the ticker 'SOL'.