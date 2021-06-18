Best solar company in Hyderabad-freyr

SIBA Fuses: your trusted source for all your circuit protection applications, from solar power to wind power. We are the world leaders in these applications and the most trusted name for your circuit protection needs. We have been working for over 70 years in semiconductor fuses, including ULTRA RAPID®, medium, and high voltage, standard European, miniatures, electronic fuses, and a wide range of DC rated fuses (24 VDC - 5000 VDC) for all types applications. We work with medium and high voltage fuses for protection of transformers, including submersibles, motors, medium and high voltage switchgear, compact substations, cable feeders, and high voltage capacitor circuits. New: Full line of PV UL Listed fuses and fuse holders. Contact us today for more information on our products and services.