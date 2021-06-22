Yotta Launches the Dual-Power Inverter Designed to Enable Deployments of Solar + Storage Technology

Yotta Energy, a cutting-edge energy storage solutions provider, announced today its partnership with APsystems and the official unveiling of its Dual-Power Inverter, Yotta DPI™. This collaboration further streamlines the energy storage installation process and makes solar PV systems installed today energy-storage-ready systems.



More Headlines Articles

"We knew that partnering with an established industry leader in inverter technology would enable us to develop a seamless energy storage experience for our customers," said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta Energy. "We also looked for a global leader in the space with a high commitment to quality. Our partnership with APsystems enables us to provide a plug-and-play energy storage solution with the reliability our customers need.""Partnering with Yotta Energy provides commercial solar customers with a cost-effective and efficient inverter option to pair with their innovative energy storage technology," said Ryan Davies, National Head of Sales and Operations at APsystems. "Reliability is key for creating distributed energy assets. We are happy to help the Yotta Energy team in providing a full solution that's capable of creating dispatchable energy resources."The Yotta Energy team recently worked with Native Solar to develop an energy-storage ready system. "When I learned about the Yotta DPI, I knew it would give our clients the edge in solar plus storage technology," said Elijah Johnston-Heck, Commercial PV Project Manager, NATiVE Solar. "I was excited to offer the Yotta DPI to our clients because of its simplicity and scalability."Yotta Energy has created the first panel-level energy storage solution that fits perfectly behind any industry standard solar module, neatly integrating into solar PV racking in place of concrete ballast. The Yotta DPI utilizes module-level power electronics that was first popularized in the residential market and neatly integrates with Yotta's flagship energy storage product. The Yotta DPI meets California Rule 21 requirements, incorporates rapid shutdown, and operates at completely low voltage. It works in single phase and three phase applications. Developers and owners are able to install the Yotta DPI today and easily add Yotta's energy storage product by early 2022. As reported in Utility Dive, several federal bills recently introduced for standalone energy storage tax incentives could further increase the amount of renewables and energy storage deployed. Having energy-storage-ready solar PV systems would further contribute to the massive and unprecedented growth seen amidst a global pandemic. Energy-storage-ready installations also give a boost that renewables, such as solar, need to be fully utilized.About Yotta EnergyYotta Energy is a renewable energy storage company headquartered in Austin, Texas. Yotta has developed PV-Coupled™ architecture, a smart energy storage solution designed to effortlessly scale with rooftop solar PV projects. At about the size of a briefcase, Yotta's patented panel-level energy storage solution can fit under any industry standard solar module, neatly integrating with the solar racking array in place of concrete ballast. Yotta's technology features advanced thermal management to maintain an optimal working temperature even under extreme outdoor conditions. As an integrated software plus hardware solution, Yotta also helps address grid outages by enhancing grid resilience and reliability. Yotta's technology allows for a much lower total cost of installation for rooftop solar plus storage than any other current energy storage systems available today. Learn more at https://www.yottaenergy.com.About APsystemsAPsystems was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, and is now a global leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of microinverters based on their own proprietary, leading-edge solar technology. APsystems offers advanced, powerful solar microinverter technology for residential and commercial systems. APsystems USA is based in Seattle. Learn more at: https://usa.apsystems.com/.