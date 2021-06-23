Former U.S. Congresswoman and Google Vice President Susan Molinari Joins Viridi Parente as Senior Advisor

Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, has named former New York Congresswoman and Google vice president Susan Molinari as senior advisor to the chairman and the company's Board of Directors.



"New York, like most states, has adopted aggressive goals for decarbonization and is seeking safe, sustainable options for energy reliability and efficiency," said Jon M. Williams, chairman and CEO of Viridi Parente. "Susan is helping us identify the opportunities and navigate strategies that position our technology as a preferred option for helping these states meet their emission reduction goals. Her counsel and unique insight are invaluable, and we are fortunate to have her enthusiastic support."Molinari has a distinguished career as an American politician, journalist, and lobbyist. She served on the New York City Council and then represented Staten Island in the U.S. House of Representatives for three consecutive terms, from 1990 - 1997, before resigning from Congress to become a TV journalist for CBS News. After serving as a leader for international affairs company Omnicom, frequently appearing as a contributor on multiple television networks, and working as a senior principal for the global law firm Bracewell, Molinari became vice president for public policy at Google. She left Google in 2018 and currently works with worldwide consultancy APCO, serving on its International Advisory Council of former elected officials, business leaders, academics, and journalists."Viridi Parente's safe lithium-ion technology is a game-changer," said Molinari. "Not only will this technology help governments reach their pledged environmental goals, but it comes without the safety risks typically surrounding lithium-ion while providing a reliable energy source for buildings. This is something I want to be part of, especially since the company is bringing green jobs and helping underserved neighborhoods right here in my adopted hometown of Buffalo, New York."Viridi Parente deploys safe lithium-ion battery technology into applications that have been historically dominated by fossil fuel energy sources. The company's architecture for its Green Machine mobile energy solution for the industrial market and its Volta Energy Products energy storage system for industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential users is the only design in the market that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location. The company's 42-acre campus, a former GM manufacturing facility, is bringing green jobs and workforce training opportunities to one of the nation's most impoverished zip codes while also serving as a model of how adaptive reuse projects can spur the economy and revitalize communities.