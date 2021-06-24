KROHNE’s PipePatrol Health Check Program Improves Overall Pipeline Operations

Beverly, MA: KROHNE, a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of solutions in industrial process instrumentation, announces the LNG-Quality Release System (L-QRS), a quality-measurement software system for real-time product release of liquid natural gas (LNG) loading. L-QRS offers a vast improvement in real-time LNG transfer. Unlike existing methods that rely on dynamic measurement using flow meters along with lab analysis of a representative LNG sample, the L-QRS system measures LNG quality directly during loading. After loading has been completed, the system immediately generates a certificate of quality and bill of lading, thus avoiding costly disputes once the vessel has departed. Fully automated information flows also eliminate human data processing errors. The L-QRS can typically pay for itself by simply avoiding one or two LNG-quality disputes.



Released to the oil and gas market at the end of 2020, L-QRS uses on-line measurements and certified statistical calculations, including quality and outlier calculations. Samples go directly into a gas chromatograph while the ship is being loaded. Providing the instant availability of the certificate of quality avoids costly sample handling, laboratory testing, and retrospective corrections of the bill of lading and quality certificates. KROHNE supports the L-QRS from nearly 100 countries, including several offices in the U.S.The L-QRS combines analyzer management and data acquisition (AMADAS) functionality, using control charting techniques and statistical process control to determine the performance, availability, and maintainability of the process analyzers — and other critical instruments — to always ensure the best results and availability. It is certified by NMi, an independent, internationally accredited metrology institute, and compliant with ISO 8943, GPA 2172, ASTM 4784, and GIIGNL. KROHNE can also add other standards upon request.Integrating Calsys®, KROHNE's AMADAS package, reduces maintenance costs by an average of 25 percent, while the increased availability of critical instruments (>95 percent) ensures constant and reliable quality measurements. This structured and consistent validation of analyzers and instruments provides traceability and auditability. L-QRS data is securely stored and, together with the certified calculation, is fully traceable and auditable.The L-QRS software is configured to work with existing infrastructure, instrumentation, and analyzers, such as gas chromatographs. The core software runs on a SUMMIT 8800 Custody Transfer flow computer, with the operator interface integrated in the central HMI. Additional benefits include trend insight and alarm management as well as integration with plant management and control systems.###About KROHNEKROHNE is a worldwide technological leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of accurate, reliable and cost-effective measuring instruments for the process industries. KROHNE focuses on forming partnerships with its customers to provide them with the most reliable and innovative solutions available in the marketplace. For more information about KROHNE's complete line of measuring instrumentation for the process industries, contact KROHNE at 1-800-FLOWING (978-535-6060 in MA); fax: (978) 535-1720, email: info@KROHNE.com, Twitter, Facebook, or visit www.us.krohne.com.