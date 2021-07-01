STI Norland becomes the world’s 5th solar tracker supplier

STI Norland, manufacturer of solar trackers for large-scale projects, has become the fifth largest supplier of these structures in the international arena, according to the published report by the British consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie. STI Norland has reached this position partly due to the supply of 3,102 megawatts of solar trackers in 2020, accounting for a growth of 99.1% compared to the 1,558 megawatts supplied the previous year.



This result sustains the company's upward trend over the last few years, with steady growth since 2016. In terms of accumulated value, STI Norland solar trackers represented an accumulated power of 8.4 gigawatts worldwide.As for market share, STI Norland supplied 7% of all solar trackers sold in the world. When it comes to sales per region, STI Norland is now the leader in Latin America where it holds 35% of the market share. Within this continent, STI Norland is a clear leader in Brazil, where the company accounts for 70% of all solar trackers supplied in the country.The President of STI Norland Xabier Blanco considers that "there is still room to grow because these remarkable figures have been obtained due to our performance mainly in two markets, Spain and Latin America. Aside of these regions, we are increasing our presence in the United States, South Africa, and Australia".This milestone coincides with the 25th anniversary of STI Norland, which was recently recognized by CEPYME and the Financial Times as one of the companies with the largest growth in Spain and Europe, and received the Acciona award as Best Product Supplier.Wood Mackenzie, a research and consultancy group founded in 1923, issues a prestigious annual report on the global solar tracker market share which is a reference within the photovoltaic industry.STI NorlandSTI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large-scale PV projects. Headquartered in Spain and founded in 1996, the company has subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Israel, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.