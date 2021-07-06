7th GoGreen Summit

Visit https://gogreen.bioleagues.com for further information

7th GoGreen Summit is organized by BioLEAGUES and International Society of Environmental Relationship and Sustainability (ISERS) which is scheduled to be held on 14th - 15th October 2021 in the Manila, Philippines. We invite all environmentalists, green earth warriors, nature enthusiasts, meteorologists, professors, Climate scientists and all other Attendees to join at the 7th GoGreen to learn from experts in their community and leave armed with the tools and strategies to make a difference at their organization.

