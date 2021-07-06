LevelTen Energy and RIC Energy Form Partnership to Speed up Adoption of Renewable Energy in Europe and North America

LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, and RIC Energy, a key photovoltaic developer and renewable energy consultancy, have entered into a partnership that enables RIC Energy to source power purchase agreements (PPAs) for its clients through the LevelTen Platform.



More Headlines Articles

Through this partnership, RIC Energy's team of energy consultants will receive access to the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, the world's largest PPA marketplace, with more than 1,300 projects located in 21 countries in North America and Europe. Using LevelTen's RFP Automation, RIC Energy will also be able to request custom PPA proposals from over 470 project developers. Furthermore, RIC Energy and its clients can leverage LevelTen's comprehensive suite of CFO-Ready™ analytics, which calculates over a billion data points a day, to select a PPA that best matches their energy usage, budget, timeline, location, risk tolerance and more."RIC Energy's team of energy consultants advises companies on ways to reduce their energy costs and implement projects that minimize their environmental footprint," said José Manuel Ventura, Head of Renewables Consulting at RIC Energy. "Through our partnership with LevelTen Energy, we can help our clients enter into power purchase agreements with utility-scale renewable energy projects that will achieve both of those goals.""At LevelTen, we're on a mission to accelerate the energy transition by unifying buyers and sellers online and empowering them with the necessary tools and analysis to get deals done quickly," said Flemming Sørensen, vice president of Europe, LevelTen Energy. "RIC Energy is a pioneer in the Spanish market, and has a strong presence throughout Europe and North America. With this partnership, they can expand their energy consulting practice with utility-scale renewable energy procurement services."In addition to its solar project development activities, RIC energy provides energy consultancy services in order to offer its broad experience in renewable energy to companies interested in reducing their energy costs while becoming more environmentally friendly. The company is participating in the LevelTen Platform as an advisor only.About RIC EnergyRIC Energy is a leading developer of photovoltaic projects focused on the origination and delivery of renewable projects throughout Spain. The company also has extensive experience across the entire renewable energy value chain worldwide, with a strong presence in Africa and the United States where it provides engineering, construction, operation and maintenance and financing services for photovoltaic projects. Furthermore, RIC energy provides energy consultancy services in order to offer its broad experience in renewable energy to companies interested in reducing their energy costs while becoming more environmentally friendly. Please visit http://www.ric.energy for more info.About LevelTen EnergyLevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.