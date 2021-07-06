PV cleaning expert SunBrush® mobil partners with construction enterprise United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co. (L.L.C) – U.A.E.

The construction machinery group United Motors & Heavy Equipment Co LLC (UMHE) from United Arab Emirates - U.A.E. is now exclusively selling SunBrush® mobil cleaning machines in the Middle East. As a full service partner, UMHE is also responsible for installing and commissioning as well as servicing and maintaining all cleaning machines of the German PV expert in the United Arab Emirates. The first three SunBrush® mobil TrackFlex cleaning machines will be commissioned by UMHE at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park in Dubai at the end of August. Thanks to its total capacity of 5 gigawatts - which it will reach by 2030 - the power plant will be the largest solar energy project in the world.



Huge potential for PV plants"The Middle East has huge potential for PV plants. We are pleased to enter this market with a strong partner like SunBrush® mobil," says Ms. Afaf Kontar, Head of Sales & Administration at UMHE. The financially strong company is part of the Darwish Bin Ahmed Group. With more than 6,500 employees in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain, the group covers the entire Arab Emirates and is the exclusive dealer for companies such as MAN Trucks & Buses, WACKER NEUSON, SANY etc.UMHE sources its wheel loaders especially from the Wacker Neuson subsidiary Kramer-Werke in Pfullendorf, less than 100 kilometers from the PV cleaning expert's headquarters in Lachen, Bavaria. SunBrush® mobil can, therefore, mount the brushes directly on Kramer vehicles on site and ship the complete system by container to the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai.Trans-shipment center in DubaiSunBrush® mobil is currently setting up its own warehouse in the free trade zone. In addition to the TrackFlex system developed for tracking solar systems, SunBrush will also store its general-purpose SunBrush® mobil Compact machines as well as spare parts at the trans-shipment center."United Motors & Heavy Equipment is very well connected in the Emirates. Thanks to the excellent infrastructure, we can maximize our proximity to customers and respond very flexibly to any demand," adds Franz Ehleuter, Managing Director of SunBrush® mobil.About SunBrush® mobil GmbHSunBrush® mobil GmbH develops, produces, and sells cleaning devices for photovoltaic installations and building facades. The company was founded in 2014 by Managing Director Franz Ehleuter in Lachen, Germany. It utilizes its engineering expertise in the in-house development of its cleaning systems and operates its own test center. The innovative engineering company supplies customers around the globe. SunBrush® mobil maintains research cooperation with the Institute for Energy and Drive Technology at the Ulm University of Applied Sciences. All SunBrush® mobil products are covered by German and European patents. Renowned solar module manufacturers have authorized the use of SunBrush® mobil brushes on their products.