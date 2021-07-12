AEROCOMPACT adds sliding seam clamps to its product range

PV racking system manufacturer AEROCOMPACT, based in Satteins, Austria, has added three sliding seam clamps to its COMPACTMETAL TM product range. The new CE-certified clamps enable roofers and installers to mount framed solar modules of any length and width without needing to penetrate the roof on almost all types of seam sheet roofs. The compact, pre-assembled new developments are available worldwide as of today.



More Headlines Articles

The TMRD08, TMK1508 and TMK2008 models can be installed on artisanal seam sheet roofs or industrial system seam sheet roofs made of coated steel, aluminum and other materials. They are also suitable for copper roofs with the optional stainless steel saddle because the attachment prevents the aluminum clamps from reacting with the copper and corroding.Installed with a clickThe AEROCOMPACT universal click clamp with integrated grounding pins allows solar modules to be mounted directly on the new clamps. The height of the system-wide universal clamp can be adjusted between 30 and 46 millimeters. Moreover, the clamp can be easily clicked into the connection profile of the standing seam clamp or - when mounted in portrait mode (portrait format) - also into a rail system. For the rail option, AEROCOMPACT offers the X40/50 mounting rail from the CompactPITCH modular system. It is attached directly to the standing seam clamp with an XPN cross connector. The planning tool "AEROtool" can be used to quickly and conveniently design the different variants and generate a structural analysis report."Thanks to the new sliding seam clamps, we are completing our product family. Whether Domico, Zambelli or Klip-lok - we now have a compatible solution in our range for every brand of roof," explains Christian Ganahl, CTO at AEROCOMPACT. The current standing seam clamp range includes double seam clamps, angle and snap seam clamps, and round seam clamps. All clamp types have been extensively tested on sheet metal panels. The evaluations show an enormously high clamping force.Compact and robustSince the new clamps are very compact, stock-keeping is simplified. The clamps are very robust and can withstand wind loads of around 220 kilometers per hour and snow loads of over 3 kN/m2. All measured values were tested by an independent certification institute in elaborate test series on different types of roofs. AEROCOMPACT offers a 25-year warranty.From Bangkok to New OrleansAEROCOMPACT will be exhibiting the clamps and other new products between September and November this year at the ASEAN Renewable Energy trade fair in Bangkok, Intersolar Europe in Munich, Key Energy ITALY in Rimini, Renewable Energy India in Greater Noida, Solar Power International in New Orleans, Solar Solutions International in Haarlemmermeer and Solar & Storage Live in Birmingham.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 in Austria and the USA. The company produces and distributes PV mounting solutions for flat roofs, pitched roofs and metal roofs as well as for ground-mounted systems. One focus is on PV substructures without direct connection to flat roofs. The company has sites in Austria, the USA and India and an additional 14 sales offices around the world. In total, the company employs around 100 people worldwide.