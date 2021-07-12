Solar FlexRack Mounting Solution Installed in the Largest Landfill Solar Project in Utah

Youngstown, OH, July 12th, 2021 - Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic (PV) mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced that its Series B Cast-In-Place (CIP) ballasted mounting solution has been installed in a 4.7 MW community solar project in Spanish Fork, Utah. The project is managed by Utah Municipal Power Agency and represents the largest landfill solar project in the state. Prometheus Power, a top solar development, engineering, and finance firm in the region, built this project on a 27-acre landfill site that was unusable for commercial development. This is Solar FlexRack's first project in Utah and is expected to be operational in summer 2021 and generate enough clean energy to power nearly 3,000 homes.



There has been a nearly 80% increase in landfill solar projects built in the U.S. over the past five years. However, landfills converted to solar generally do not allow penetration in the site's land surface, as mounting and foundation technology must be adaptable, reliable, and lighter to meet all site regulations. Solar FlexRack's Series B CIP mounting technology was selected for this project due to its unique design, complete with customizable blocks as well as a two-support system that reduces block thickness. Lighter ballasts and greater flexibility for array profiles onsite also translate to reduced project costs. This mounting solution also has internal bracing and fewer components, making it faster and easier to install."With a trajectory of growth laid out for Utah by legislative and regulatory bodies, we look forward to supporting the efficient and cost-effective execution of more renewable energy projects in the state," said Steve Daniel, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Solar FlexRack. "EPCs, developers, project owners, and utilities can depend on our robust project support services and reliable technology to mitigate risks and maximize savings for their projects.""We are pleased to work with Solar FlexRack, who provided cradle-to-grave project support as well as the precise, high-quality mounting product required to execute our vision for this impactful landfill solar project," said Brok Thayn of Prometheus Power. Leveraging its veteran in-house development team and industry relationships, Prometheus Power was able to deliver superior financial and operating results for the project.In addition to exemplifying how a previously unusable space, such as a landfill, can be converted into a productive, clean energy generating field, this community solar project will also provide savings to subscribed local residents. The project also created 50 jobs and will result in reduced greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing about 5,400 cars from the road per year.About Solar FlexRackSolar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale solar mounting industries. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation and provide a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed over 2.5 GW of solar racking installations in 40 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to solarflexrack.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.Solar FlexRack Media Contact:Staci Lombardoslombardo@solarflexrack.com330-799-1855