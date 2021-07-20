Antaisolar solar racking selected for 50MW distributed solar plants in Singapore

According to China's National Energy Administration (NEA) new policy, the state entity wants selected counties to have at least 20% of all residential roofs equipped with solar energy, as well as at least 30% of commercial and industrial structures; 40% of non-governmental public buildings, such as hospitals and schools; and half of the roofs on the national estate. It can be foreseen the policy will boost the growth of distributed solar in the domestic market.



Antaisolar had participated in one Distributed PV Seminar to share the case study of its 50MW HDB distributed solar plants in Singapore, which is an example for mandate solar on roofs in pilot countries under NEA new policy. The project was for the first three tenders, which covering 300+ HDB blocks with totally capacity of 50MW and all completed.Confronted with 300+ diversified rooftop, and strict design requirements such as reserved passageway, non-destruction for roof and certified by a third-party design agency, it requires significant expertise to conduct on site survey and design ability for solar racking suppliers. Antaisolar finally provided only five solar racking design templates for all 300+ different rooftop based on strong designing capability and rich experience for distributed solar plants. Upon completion, it's equivalent to powering 12500 four-room flats with solar energy, and estimated to reduce carbon emissions by 30000 tonnes per year, said HDB.The roof construction environment of distributed solar plants are more complicated and usually need high requirements from government. Solar racking is the most complex and critical part of the entire implementation process. It plays an important role in reducing the difficulty of construction and providing key calculation data for investors, EPCs, and Design Institutes.Under the plan for achieving carbon-neutral across the world, Antaisolar will focus on its brand positioning- Leading supplier of the whole industry chain in PV mounting system, and strive to provide efficient and innovative solar racking solutions for global clients as part of the effort to develop greener and more sustainable towns, while reducing carbon footprint.