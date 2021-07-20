Micatu's Gridview Optical Sensing Technology Platform Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Micatu Incorporated, a leader in cutting-edge optical sensing technology, today announced that its Gridview Optical Sensing Technology Platform received a Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win validates Micatu's optical sensors as a cutting-edge solution that is an accurate, safe, and cost-effective replacement for obsolete traditional sensors.



Micatu's Gridview optical sensing technology uses light passed through an optical crystal to measure voltage, current, vibration, harmonics, and temperature with remarkable accuracy, providing utilities with unprecedented situational awareness for managing the modern grid. Commercial and industrial manufacturers also gain the ability to better monitor power quality and harmonic distortion. By measuring with light instead of passing electrons, Micatu's optical sensors are a safer approach for work crews and do not provide a potential ignition source.One judge said of Micatu's Gridview: "The benefits of this product will allow grids to deliver voltage at optimum levels, thus improving the power quality and reducing power loads on the equipment with final outcome showing reduced consumption."Another judge added: "The easier install gets field employees to buy in, reduced fire risk is an outside the box benefit, and the ability for grid operators to have the information they need to manage the system more efficiently brings energy and environmental benefits."In addition to its benefits for utilities, one judge noted Gridview's applications for other industries: "Micatu has a product here that will save time, which saves money. I like how it is so accessible. Quite frankly, even a medium-size company could want to have one of these to get better data on energy flowing through their building, onsite renewable energy, and equipment."The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits and projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line."With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2021," says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.To learn more about how Micatu's optical sensing technology platform is helping to modernize the grid and mitigate disruption, download our white paper, A Grid Disrupted: How Optical Sensing Manages the Chaos with More Accurate, Digital Measurements, here: https://www.micatu.com/a-grid-disrupted?hsCtaTracking=6ccafedb-89cf-4188-ac2d-8c72a86fcc67%7C7e602512-1ed9-46bb-a709-9f48a075bca0To see pictures of Micatu's award-winning technology, visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7rllm5b7eyo23xc/AABLzTVEADgnHUPaa6FRHei-a?dl=0.