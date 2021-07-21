Remote Medical International Launches RMI Access™ Telemedicine and Case Management For Industrial Environment Across the United States

SEATTLE, WASH., July 21, 2021 - Remote Medical International (RMI), a global leader in workplace health and safety services for Fortune 100 corporations and government services prime contractors, announced the launch of two new services RMI Access™ Telemedicine and Case Management to address health and safety challenges found in demanding industrial environments. These new services provide direct anytime, anywhere access to licensed medical providers trained in industrial injury management in all 50 states. They are ideal for construction, film/TV, manufacturing, oil and gas, renewables, and other industries with worksites in remote locations.



"The pandemic demonstrated that telemedicine is now an essential part of an overall health and safety program for industrial businesses throughout the United States," said Wayne Wager, CEO of Remote Medical International. "With RMI Access, employers can deliver exceptional health care via direct access to medical providers from remote locations 24 hours a day. This level of care improves health outcomes and helps employers reduce or eliminate unnecessary recordables, lost time, and increased workers' compensation premiums."With RMI Access Telemedicine, employees have 24/7/365 access to licensed medical providers and care at work or away from the job site. For companies with multiple locations, this service assures safety teams that all employees receive a consistent quality of care. Uniquely, RMI Access providers are trained in industrial injury management who understand the special medical and care challenges facing remote workers. The Telemedicine service features a web application that gives patients access via chat or video.In addition to comprehensive worker care, RMI Access Case Management helps employers improve outcomes with effective planning, fast response, ongoing injury management, and detailed reporting. RMI medical providers are trained in evidence-based conservative treatment, ensuring optimal outcomes for patients and employers. This service gives patients the option to connect to the service via telephone, which is especially important in remote areas where internet service may be unavailable.The Case Management service saves valuable time by pre-identifying clinical resources, so employees receive the proper care and advice at every worksite. Equally important, the program tracks and manages clinical visits, appointments, and ongoing treatment for injured employees from the time of the trauma or illness until they return to work or their case transitions to the workers' compensation team. Complementing this service, RMI InSights provides real-time reports, alerts, and analytics like patient interactions, the types of injuries, and the sites where they occur - within HIPAA guidelines - from a customizable customer accessible, web-based dashboard. The dashboard keeps safety teams informed with the data needed to improve their health and safety programs continuously.For more information on RMI Access, visit https://www.remotemedical.com/services/assistance-services/telemedicine/ or call +1 (206) 686-4878.About RMIHeadquartered in Seattle, Washington, Remote Medical International saves lives and protects the health and wellbeing of workers in diverse job sites, from remote pipeline installations to offshore wind and maritime operations. The company has been recognized six times by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States and works with Fortune 100 corporations and government services prime contractors.