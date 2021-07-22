Greentech Media and Wood Mackenzie Veteran, Ravi Manghani, Joins Clean Energy Associates to Head Market Intelligence Division

DENVER, USA, June 29, 2021 - Ravi Manghani, solar and energy storage intelligence veteran, joins Clean Energy Associates' (CEA) rapidly growing team to head and expand its market intelligence services.



Manghani, former Director of Energy Storage and Solar at both Greentech Media and later at Wood Mackenzie's Power and Renewables division, joins CEA as Director, Market Intelligence to support CEA's global clients' market intelligence needs and develop new service offerings in energy storage and supply chain management."I am excited to join the CEA Family as the new head of Market Intelligence," said Manghani. "I've seen much of the work coming from CEA's Market Intelligence division and have been impressed. I look forward to working with and growing the team to help new industry entrants and current players alike stay on top of the rapidly evolving technology and supply chain trends."Manghani brings more than 10 years of market research and consulting experience in solar and storage industries to CEA's Market Intelligence team. As an industry expert, Mr. Manghani has been quoted in various publications including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and many other leading news outlets, and is viewed as a leading voice in the industry."Ravi is one of the few individuals in the industry who almost needs no introduction," said Andy Klump, CEO and Founder of Clean Energy Associates. "His leadership and expertise in the energy storage and solar industries are an incredible asset to CEA's Market Intelligence division and our clients around the world. CEA's Market Intelligence team is world-class and helps some of the largest companies in the world navigate solar PV and energy storage uncertainty. With Ravi at the helm, clients can use our market and supplier insights to drive their core business decisions and reduce risks related to regulatory, technology and supply chain changes."Prior to joining CEA, Manghani led the solar and storage market research teams at Wood Mackenzie, including leadership of 20 dedicated analysts. Before taking on the leadership role of Wood Mackenzie's solar team, he founded Wood Mackenzie's energy storage business, which became the leading practice for the emerging storage industry."The time of solar and energy storage, more than ever before, is now," said Manghani. "The industry is in an incredible growth stage and going through some expected growing pains, as well as some unexpected regulatory uncertainty, as supply chains become more complex and interwoven. Timely and insightful Market Intelligence is an integral element to any developer, asset owner, financier, or multinational corporation looking to safely and cost-effectively navigate the industry and achieve their carbon reduction goals.""Clean Energy Associates already supports these objectives with a number of our existing core products such as our Supplier Benchmarking Program, Supplier Market Intelligence Program, and PV Price Forecasting Tools, and in the coming months, our clients can expect to receive a growing offering of value and services to meet all their solar and storage goals," says Klump.In Manghani's new role, he will lead and expand CEA's Market Intelligence division, develop new service offerings to better serve clients needs, and help clients navigate and manage regulatory and supply chain uncertainty.