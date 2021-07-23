Rhombus Energy Solutions to Showcase New Products for EV Charging at Five Tradeshows Over the Next Six Months

Today, Rhombus Energy Solutions is announcing its tradeshow sponsorship schedule through January 2022. Rhombus will participate in five in-person transportation tradeshows over the next six months, and will introduce new products at several of these shows. The tradeshows that Rhombus will sponsor during this time include:



Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Booth 1807 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California (August 30 through September 2, 2021);Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo (EVTechExpo) in Booth 810 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan (September 14-16, 2021);Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) Conference at the Hilton City Center in Denver, Colorado (September 15-17, 2021);Government Fleet Expo (GFX) in Booth 200 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida (November 15-17, 2021); andConsumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in the North Hall Booth 9040 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev (January 6-8, 2022).These live tradeshows also represent the return of in-person events to the transportation industry. Rhombus applauds the return of these events as the world economy begins to rally from the impact of COVID-19."Rhombus Energy Solutions is pleased to sponsor and support these events across the next six months," said Rick Sander, CEO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "These tradeshows provide an opportunity for face-to-face meetings with customers and partners, and we look forward to introducing some of our exciting new products at these shows. Our first new product introduction will be at the ACT Expo at the end of August - we look forward to talking with customers about this exciting addition to our electric vehicle charging product line.""The introduction of new products, especially in public forums like major tradeshows, is always exciting," said Joseph Gottlieb, CTO of Rhombus Energy Solutions. "Rhombus really looks forward to showcasing our cutting-edge technology, products, and capabilities to our customers and partners at these shows, and the opportunity to further our business relationships there."Customers and prospects interested in meeting with Rhombus Energy Solutions at any of the above shows can send an email to news@RhombusEnergySolutions.com with the name of the show(s) that you will be at, and we will reach out to schedule a time.About Rhombus Energy SolutionsRhombus develops and manufactures next-generation bi-directional electric vehicle charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.RhombusEnergy.com.