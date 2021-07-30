39th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology

WCASET

More Headlines Articles

will explore the new horizons of innovations from distinguished researchers, scientists and eminent authors in academia and industry working for the advancements in Applied Science, Engineering and Technology from all over the world. 39th WCASET aims to bring together Academicians, Scientists, Research scholars and Students to share and disseminate information on knowledge and scientific research works related to multidisciplinary topics and confers the practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted.