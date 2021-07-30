39th World Conference on Applied Science, Engineering & Technology
39th World Conference on Applied Science Engineering and Technology (39th - WCASET) is organized by IFERP on 24th & 25th November 2021 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
WCASETwill explore the new horizons of innovations from distinguished researchers, scientists and eminent authors in academia and industry working for the advancements in Applied Science, Engineering and Technology from all over the world. 39th WCASET aims to bring together Academicians, Scientists, Research scholars and Students to share and disseminate information on knowledge and scientific research works related to multidisciplinary topics and confers the practical challenges encountered and the solutions adopted.
Featured Product
Stat-X® Condensed Aerosol Fire Suppression
Stat-X® Condensed Aerosol Fire Suppression is a solution for energy storage systems (ESS) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) applications. This includes in-building, containerized, and in-cabinet applications. The Stat-X product was tested for efficacy in putting out Li-ion battery fires. It was found that the Stat-X agent successfully extinguished single and double cell battery fires. This testing was conducted in parallel with a large battery fire testing program. DNV GL Energy conducted the testing and validated effectiveness of the Stat-X aerosol agent on cell level Li-ion battery fires.