New Managing Directors for AEROCOMPACT: Mathias Muther hands over management in Europe and USA

Mathias Muther hands over the operational management of the globally operating expert for PV mounting solutions AEROCOMPACT in the respective country organizations to Manfred Ganahl for the European market and Dirk Morbitzer for the US market. Muther, the company founder and sole owner, will focus on strategically developing and internationalizing the company from August and remain Global CEO in the parent company AEROCOMPACT Holding. While Manfred Ganahl will manage AEROCOMPACT GmbH in Satteins, Austria, Dirk Morbitzer will be responsible for the business of the US subsidiary AEROCOMPACT Inc. in Matthews, North Carolina.

For Muther, the handover is "a logical step" and will set the company on course for further growth. Since the parent company AEROCOMPACT Holding was founded in 2019, he has been pursuing "the vision of an internationally growing company with independently operating subsidiaries that maintain team dynamics and flat hierarchies," he explains. Compared to the previous year, he is targeting a doubling of sales in the current business year.Expanding strategic partnerships"The market is very turbulent and we expect an explosion in demand," adds Manfred Ganahl, who has headed international sales at AEROCOMPACT since 2020. In his new role, Ganahl aims to further advance the company's digitalization and strategic partnerships in the various sales markets. Before he started at AEROCOMPACT, Ganahl was responsible for several years for organizations on behalf of major global companies, among others in Central and Eastern Europe, Asia, Oceania and the US.Growing in the US marketDirk Morbitzer, on the other hand, spent the last seven years working for the leading US photovoltaic installation company, Sunrun, which employs around 9000 people. He was responsible for the selection of international suppliers, contract negotiations and product quality."AEROCOMPACT has the ideal products for the US market with its mounting solutions for flat roofs and open spaces. I look forward to advancing the company's development in the U.S. during these exciting times and raising awareness for our products," Morbitzer said. In the short term, he plans to expand the sales department and introduce new products for the US market.About AEROCOMPACTAEROCOMPACT was founded in 2014 in Austria and the USA. The company produces and sells PV mounting solutions for flat roofs, pitched roofs and metal roofs, as well as for ground-mounted systems. The company has locations in Austria, the USA and India and an additional 14 sales offices around the world. In total, the company employs around 100 people worldwide.Publisher and Press Contact:Aerocompact Holding GmbHMr. Marco RuschGlobal Head Corporate CommunicationsSonnenstrasse 106822 SatteinsAustriaTelephone +43 (0) 5524 225 66marco.rusch@aerocompact.comwww.aerocompact.com