Fluke 393 FC CAT III 1500 V True-rms Clamp Meter with iFlex delivers safe, fast measurements in 1500 V dc environments

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 3, 2021 - Fluke Corporation introduces the Fluke® 393 FC CAT III 1500 V True-rms Clamp Meter with iFlex, the world's only 1500 V CAT III, IP54 rated, thin jaw clamp meter. With its CAT III 1500 V / CAT IV 600 V safety rating, the 393 FC provides exceptional safety for work in dc environments up to 1500 volts, like solar arrays, wind power, electric railways, and datacenter battery banks for uninterruptible power supplies. The thin jaw allows it to be used in combiner boxes, inverters, and tight spaces making it ideal for solar energy applications.



The meter measures up to 1500 V dc, 1000 V ac, and up to 999.9 A dc or ac through the clamp jaw. The included iFlex flexible current probe extends ac current measurements up to 2500 amps. When measuring ac current, the iFlex probe can be twisted through extremely small spaces giving technicians access to cables that would otherwise be difficult or impossible to clamp a probe around."The Fluke 393 FC delivers unparalleled safety and performance in 1500V dc environments, like solar energy," said Susan Isaac, product manager for the Fluke 393. "It was designed specifically to address the unique challenges solar technicians deal with every day and help them get their jobs done faster and safer."Watch the video.The Fluke 393 FC features:• IP54 rating for dust and water making it ideal for work outdoors on solar arrays and wind power systems.• DC power measurement, showing readings in kVA.• Audio and Visual Polarity to ensure photovoltaic panels are properly installed with the help of an audio beep and a light to indicate correct polarity.• Visual Continuity that provides a bright green indicator light in the display for working in dark and noisy environments.• Logging, sharing and reporting of test results via Fluke Connect software.Dedicated tools for solar design, installation, and troubleshootingThe 393 FC is the latest addition to the Fluke portfolio of test tools designed for the solar energy industry. Fluke tools operate reliably in the extreme environments — dusty, wet, cold and hot — that solar professionals work in, and are tested to survive drops that can occur in field work. Fluke tools are designed to keep workers safe in potentially dangerous electrical environments, meeting or exceeding all recommended safety standards.For more information on the Fluke 393 FC CAT III 1500 V True-rms Clamp Meter with iFlex, visit: www.fluke.com/393fc.Fluke CorporationFor information on Fluke tools and applications, or to find the location of a distributor, contact Fluke Corporation, P.O. Box 9090, Everett, WA USA 98206, call (800) 44-FLUKE (800-443-5853), fax (425) 446-5116, e-mail fluke-info@fluke.com or visit the Fluke Web site at www.fluke.com.About FlukeFounded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools and software for measuring and condition monitoring. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, maintenance managers, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and maintain industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.