Panasonic Solar Energy AllGuard™ Warranty expanded to include labor coverage on IronRidge racking systems

NEWARK, N.J. (Aug. 3, 2021)-- Panasonic today announced that its 25-year warranty covering solar panel parts and labor on all components of its residential solar energy system, is expanding to give homeowners more racking options, and will now include labor on IronRidge racking systems.



The company's decision to expand its warranty demonstrates the company's enduring commitment to homeowners to stand behind its products and installers. Homeowners who purchase solar panels from Panasonic can enjoy complete peace of mind knowing their investment is protected for the long-term."Panasonic is continuously looking for ways to enhance the products, solutions and warranty options we offer homeowners to add even greater value to their investment," said Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Solutions at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "By adding IronRidge to our warrantied racking systems, Panasonic is building on its excellent warranty to offer more options for consumers who value Panasonic's reputation for unbeatable reliability and performance. Over 40 years of solar power R&D and rigorous quality testing have made Panasonic a leading provider of home energy solutions."The previous warranty covered labor for solar panels through Panasonic Authorized, Premium and Elite Installers, but only applied to a single monitoring, interconnection hardware and racking provider, while the new, enhanced labor warranty also covers racking provided by IronRidge. Panasonic's AllGuard™ Warranty will alleviate the labor costs associated with servicing valid warranty claims for the solar panel and certain other hardware components."IronRidge is pleased to be affiliated with, and covered by, the Panasonic AllGuard Warranty program. It speaks to Panasonic's confidence in its products' performance over their lifetime," says Rich Tiu, IronRidge CEO. "The IronRidge 25-year warranty reflects our commitment to producing high-quality products that stand the test of time. Equally important is designing products that can easily be installed correctly and in accordance with building codes to prevent or reduce the need for claims. The winner here is the installer and their customer."For more information about Panasonic solar technology, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar-system-warrantiesAbout IronRidgeIronRidge, an Esdec company, designs and manufactures structural mounting and racking hardware for residential and commercial solar systems. For over 25 years, we have worked closely with solar professionals to build strong, simple and cost-effective products. Every two minutes, an IronRidge attached array is installed somewhere in the United States. IronRidge is NSF® Certified to ISO 9001, maintaining the highest of quality management standards.About Panasonic Corporation of North AmericaNewark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at Panasonic North America