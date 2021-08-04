Ease of Use Key to Replacing Aging Substation RTUs

Support challenges associated with aging and obsolete Remote Terminal Units (RTUs),



combined with built-in cybersecurity and expanded functionality in modern RTU designs, areaccelerating utility efforts to replace legacy hardware. The increasingly critical role of thesubstation RTU, notably in bulk and transmission substations, underscores the importance ofease of use, high performance, interoperability and scalability. The experience of a major USutility in upgrading their legacy RTUs is described in this article."When we began to look at replacing our RTUs, our oldest terminals had been in use for morethan 20 years," reports an engineer at a major SW US utility."Because of all that is involved in replacing our RTUs, we had been hesitant to initiate a searchfor a replacement system but when our vendor discontinued the type of platform that we utilize,we had to make a change and it became an opportunity to really consider our long-term needs."Key implementation considerationsThe utility initiated their RTU replacement search by issuing a Request for Information (RFI),followed by a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the top five vendors that most closely matched theirrequirements. ‘Ease of use' was heavily weighted.For this utility, ease of use meant five things: 1) how easily the new RTUs could be configuredto meet specific utility needs, 2) the ease of installation and integration with existing hardwareand systems, 3) how easily field engineering and support staff could be trained, 4) quality ofsupporting documentation and, 5) how easily the system could be maintained."In a RTU replacement project, you are not just replacing terminals but impacting everythingaround it too," says the engineer. "It's the RTU, the chassis components, the power supply, theI/O and the cabling. You have to know all of it and so there's a lot of training that is requiredwith a project of this scope."As a result, ease of use and training were key factors in overall vendor selection. Because of thecomplexity of the legacy platform (due to the number of connections, amount of hardware, aswell as software and logic-building nuances), the utility was concerned it would requireextensive training for any new engineer or designer. They did not want to risk having teammembers unprepared because they were overwhelmed by a new system."Historically, it can take a new technician or engineer two to three years to truly learn a platformwell enough to go out on site on their own," says the engineer. "Since we have a six-monthrotational engineering program, we really needed the ability to effectively and quickly train ourteam in RTU set up and configuration with all the necessary documentation and customersupport to be successful going forward."Because this utility has a large RTU fleet, ease of maintenance, particularly for its software andfirmware, was also rated highly. "Live firmware updates, security patches for new vulnerabilitiesand feature upgrades to a live system are extremely important, but these can be cumbersome toexecute," says the engineer. As a result, the utility reviewed each vendor's firmware history aspart of their RTU evaluation process to gauge what they could expect in the future.Form factor also played a role in assessing overall ease of use. Older substations may not havebeen built with the capacity to expand in the future. Older legacy RTUs are also heavilyhardwired, sometimes requiring a half to a full day in cutover time."Everybody is trying to look for a form factor that is similar to what they already have," says theengineer, "The reality is that what you are switching over to will likely not need as much wiringas your legacy RTUs. What is desirable is to be as plug-and-play as possible so you can reducethe amount of cutover time to the new RTUs. Our goal was to get operations back up andrunning as soon as possible."Selection of a replacement RTU systemFrom the five vendors participating in the RFP and evaluation process, the utility chose theNovaTech OrionLX automation platform for the RTU and HMI replacement portion of the RFP.NovaTech is a leading provider of substation automation solutions for new and retrofitinstallations.Prior to the upgrade, the utility legacy configuration included a customized HMI in everytransmission and distribution substation. While the Alarm pages made it easy for technicians toidentify events in real time, the annunciator graphics program was cumbersome to edit, and tobuild new pages. Furthermore, the legacy HMI used a database separate from the RTU database,increasing overall configuration efforts. A better design was needed."One of the features that we like about the OrionLX RTU is the ability to build a page in minutesand then test and get the page working extremely quickly - usually within an hour," says theengineer. "Even our most experienced engineers were pretty impressed."Configuration of the NovaTech OrionLX-based RTU, including the I/O system, the Alarm TileAnnunciator, Math & Logic routines, and IED data access, is accomplished through NovaTechConfiguration Director (NCD), a license-free tool used for Orion models. NCD eliminates mostconfiguration efforts by providing pre-configured pick lists for over 250 commonly appliedintelligent electronic devices (IEDs).The utility need for future operability and scalability are also addressed by the Orion platform,which is offered in a range of models for pole top applications, distribution substationapplications and transmission substation applications. All models are provided with identicalfirmware and configured with the same NCD tool. Moving to a larger or smaller platform is amatter of transferring the configuration and editing a few hardware-specific parameters. Inaddition, new protocols (e.g. IEC 61850, ICCP, etc.) and software options (Email, IEC 61131,etc.) are modular, and can be added easily, in many instances, without requiring a firmwareupgrade.Getting it rightThe challenging tasks of keeping the data flowing reliably between the RTU system and theutility enterprise is now complicated with aging and obsolete infrastructure. The engineerconcludes, "Planning for our future power needs through the replacement of legacy RTU systemsin our utilities enables us to continue to play our part."For more information about NovaTech and the Orion family of substation automation solutionsvisit www.novatechautomation.com or call (913) 451-1880