Emerson Helps Alaska’s Largest Wind Farm Provide Reliable, Affordable Clean Energy

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today announced the completion of a digital transformation project to increase the reliability of clean energy generation at Golden Valley Electric Association's (GVEA) Eva Creek wind farm. The project improves the management of Alaska's largest wind farm.



Rural Alaskan communities are on the front line of climate change, given the region's extreme weather. As the largest electric utility serving northern Alaska, GVEA and its Eva Creek wind farm supply nearly 25MW of reliable, low-cost electricity to customers, while reducing fossil fuel usage.Emerson's sustainable grid solutions have delivered fast results, increasing the reliability of GVEA's wind turbines and contributing to a 65% reduction in operations and maintenance costs."Emerson is a key collaborator in our goal to increase access to clean energy for our customers in northern Alaska," said Frank Perkins, GVEA vice president of power supply. "Our investment in a common automation platform helps us efficiently incorporate more renewable energy and minimize our carbon footprint."Emerson's solutions simplify management of the Eva Creek wind farm and provide more accurate equipment diagnostics and analytics for forecasting and dispatch. The end-to-end solution incorporates Emerson's Ovation™ automation platform and OSI monarch™ software to expertly help utilities achieve a more resilient, responsible and smarter power grid."Increased visibility into Eva Creek operations enables GVEA to further safeguard the reliable operation of this critical source of renewable energy for northern Alaska," said Bob Yeager, president of Emerson's power and water solutions business. "With Emerson's comprehensive portfolio of sustainable grid solutions, GVEA is well positioned to optimize operations across its entire power system, from generation to meter."Emerson has been ranked as the leading distributed control systems provider for the global power generation industry, according to Omdia.11Omdia, Distributed Control Systems Report, 2020. Market share based on revenue. Results are not an endorsement of Emerson. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk.About EmersonEmerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial and Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.