Tigo Energy to Highlight Optimization, Monitoring, and Rapid Shutdown at NABCEP Continuing Education Conference

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry's leading Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) supplier, today announced that the company will be training solar installation professionals on how to "choose the right MLPE feature set for performance, monitoring, and PV safety" at the upcoming North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) conference. With over 1GW of RSD supplied in the past twelve months, Tigo holds the leadership position and continues to invest in education. This coursework will enable PV industry professionals to earn continuing education credits while learning skills required in the growing solar market.



More Headlines Articles

Tigo Energy will be training solar installation professionals on how to "choose the right MLPE feature set for performance, monitoring, and PV safety" at NABCEP.Tweet thisTigo Energy is uniquely positioned to provide installers with guidance and training on this topic, as the company's TS4 Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) gives customers the freedom to choose the right features, inverter, and module for their solar installation. The products provide optimization in an effort to increase energy output, monitoring to lower operating expenses, and rapid shutdown to enhance safety and meet the NEC code requirements. Augmenting these choices, Tigo recently released the Energy Intelligence (EI) platform to simplify fleet management for installers.Greg Smith, Tigo director of training, will be leading these technical sessions at the NABCEP conference. Since 2008, Smith has trained thousands of solar energy installers, designers, inspectors, and utility engineers and has spoken at numerous conferences around the world. In addition to his chairmanship of the NABCEP Veteran's Committee, he is a published author on residential solar-plus-storage. Smith recently joined Tigo with a mission to educate and train solar installers internationally."The Tigo Energy goal is to ensure PV professionals have the tools to use MLPE hardware and software to sell more systems, save money on operations and maintenance, and enhance system owner satisfaction," according to Dru Sutton, Tigo vice-president of North American sales. "Greg's session will help them to go beyond rapid shutdown for code compliance and use MLPE for monitoring and optimization as well."Smith will be presenting in Room 301c from 9:00-10:30 AM on August 10, 2021 and again in Room 301B from 4:30-6:00 PM on August 11, 2021. Tigo representatives will also be available at the conference for additional consultation.To learn more about Tigo, visit the Tigo website. To engage in the Tigo community and find answers to solar industry-related questions, visit the newly released Tigo Energy Forum.About Tigo EnergyTigo Energy is the worldwide leader in Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that increase solar energy production, decrease operating costs, and significantly enhance safety of solar energy systems. The Tigo TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of solar and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on seven continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable, and safe solar energy daily. With a global team, Tigo Energy is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Find us online at www.tigoenergy.com.