EnergySage Releases Its Thirteenth Solar Marketplace Intel Report™

EnergySage has released its thirteenth semiannual Solar Marketplace Intel Report™, which covers evolving pricing, equipment, and consumer preference trends shaping today's U.S. residential solar and energy storage industries. The report is an analysis of solar and battery quotes submitted to homeowners shopping on EnergySage.com by solar companies in 37 states and Washington, D.C., from July 2020 through June 2021.



More Headlines Articles

This report is the result of millions of transaction-level data points generated within the EnergySage Marketplace and serves as a leading indicator of 2021 market trends and beyond. Below are three key insights from the latest Solar Marketplace Intel Report, which can be downloaded for free in its entirety at energysage.com/data.Solar prices continue to decrease, while storage prices creep upQuoted solar prices on EnergySage are once again on the decline, dropping over six percent year over year. However, quoted prices for storage are on the rise. The median storage price on EnergySage increased 10 percent on a cost per kilowatt-hour basis from Q3 2020 to Q2 2021. (See pages 3 & 4 in the report)Battery storage market on EnergySage is a three-horse race; Enphase currently the most-quoted battery brandIn the second half of 2021, Enphase overtook both LG Energy Solution and Tesla as the most frequently quoted battery brand on EnergySage. Together, these three brands account for over 85 percent of storage quotes on EnergySage over the last year. Additionally, two newer entrants to the battery market, Q CELLS and NeoVolta, surpassed Tesla as the least expensive battery brands offered on the Marketplace.(See page 5)Rates for solar loans are improving, becoming more consumer-friendlyAfter three years of stagnation, solar loan rates on EnergySage began to drop, decreasing to 2.99 percent in the first half of 2021. The most frequently quoted financing option is now a 12-year loan with a rate of 2.99 percent. Twenty-year loans are also popular on the Marketplace with rates ranging from 0.99 to 4.99 percent.(See page 19)"The consumer demand we're seeing for energy storage on our platform is remarkable," said EnergySage CEO and founder Vikram Aggarwal. "It's a rapidly evolving industry. Between supply constraints and shortages, and a growing number of players entering the market, there's bound to be a lot of movement at the top and with respect to price. The activity on our Marketplace is an excellent source for anyone looking to benchmark this dynamic and fast-growing industry."EnergySage is the most visited website in the U.S. solar industry and runs the country's leading comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. This latest report furthers the company's mission to make solar more accessible and affordable for Americans through unbiased information, transparency, and choice.For questions and feedback about this or previous reports, please contact data@energysage.com.ABOUT ENERGYSAGE, INC.EnergySage is the leading online comparison-shopping marketplace for rooftop solar, energy storage, project financing, and community solar. Supported by the U.S. Department of Energy, EnergySage is trusted by over 10 million consumers across the country to help them make smarter energy decisions through simplicity, transparency, and choice. Unlike traditional lead-generation websites, EnergySage empowers consumers to request and compare competing quotes online from a network of more than 500 pre-screened installation companies - a formula that is proven to result in a higher rate of adoption, 20 percent lower prices on average for consumers, and significantly lower costs for renewable energy providers. For these reasons, leading organizations like Connecticut Green Bank, DSIRE, Environment America, Kaiser Permanente, and National Grid refer their audiences to EnergySage. Visit EnergySage for more information, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.