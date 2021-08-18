STI Norland’s global backlog amounts to €500 million

STI Norland, manufacturer of solar trackers for large-scale photovoltaic projects, has reached a €500-million backlog of contracts with its seven subsidiaries worldwide, for a growth rate in 2021 higher than last year.



STI Norland is the main supplier of solar trackers in Latin America, mainly thanks to its Brazilian subsidiary, which was set up only five years ago. In 2020, STI Norland clearly consolidated as a sector leader in Brazil, with a market share of 70% in the country's solar energy industry, according to the Global solar PV tracker market share 2021 report published by the British consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie.Javier Reclusa, CEO at STI Norland Brasil, thinks 2021 will be even more active in the solar market: "The photovoltaic energy market is increasingly mature and expanding worldwide. In fact, it is expected to be an energy reference over the next decades. In that sense, we are happy to further contribute to this industry by developing technology and enhancing efficiency".Founded in 1996, STI Norland is currently one of the top 5 manufacturers of solar trackers in the world, with subsidiaries in 7 countries throughout the globe. This year STI Norland entered the Financial Times' FT1000, the list of Europe's 1000 fastest growing companies, ranking 347 in the overall list and 9 amongst solar industry companies.STI NorlandSTI Norland is an international manufacturer of solar trackers and fixed structures for large-scale PV projects. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Spain, the company has subsidiaries in Australia, Brazil, Chile, India, Mexico, South Africa, and the United States. More information at stinorland.com and on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.