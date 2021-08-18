VINEYARD WIND SELECTS JAN DE NUL FOR INTER-ARRAY CABLE SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION

(NEW BEDFORD, MA) - Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), today announced that Jan De Nul Group, together with its subcontractor JDR Cable Systems part of the TFKable Group, has been selected to supply and install the roughly 130 miles of inter-array cables for the Vineyard Wind 1 project. The 66kV inter-array cables connecting 62 GE Haliade-X turbines will transfer electricity to an offshore substation for transmission to the grid.



Part of the contract calls for installation support and subsea training for individuals with an electrical background, creating approximately 40 new full-time jobs in Massachusetts to ensure skilled labor is available locally to support the project and its ongoing maintenance, as well as the US offshore wind industry."Our partnership with Jan De Nul Group and JDR is great news for the project because it ensures that we're working with a leading global installation company and supplier while also creating jobs here in the US," said Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen. "Combined with the recent signing of the Project Labor Agreement, we hope this latest step sends a clear message on the tremendous opportunity this industry holds for both job creation and investment.""We are excited to be at the forefront of the emerging offshore renewables market in the US," said Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group. "In 2020, we successfully completed the foundation and turbine installation on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project and we are looking forward to capitalizing on the knowledge gained and the experience of working on the East Coast with this new challenge. Together with Vineyard Wind and our subcontractor JDR Cable Systems, we will support the local supply chain within the Massachusetts region to deliver the required offshore support vessels and skilled personnel up to the high standards required for safe and efficient offshore wind farm construction.""We are extremely proud to have won our first significant offshore wind contract in the US and look forward to providing our engineering excellence to the region while creating new jobs in Massachusetts," said Wojtek Skoczylas, CSO of Renewables at JDR. "We strongly believe in ensuring the sector has a strong pipeline of talent and we have a long history of supporting with STEM initiatives as well as partnering with universities in the UK and in the US. We know the region is going to accelerate in offshore wind, so it's brilliant to be a part of that journey."Vineyard Wind 1 is an 800 MW project located 15 miles off the coast of Martha's Vineyard and will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the United States. The project will generate electricity for more than 400,000 homes and businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and will create 3,600 Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) job-years over the life of the project, including the more than 500 union construction jobs covered by the recently announced Project Labor Agreement.###About Vineyard WindVineyard Wind LLC is an offshore wind development company that will build the first commercial-scale offshore wind energy project in the U.S., to be located 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard. Vineyard Wind, based in New Bedford, Massachusetts, is 50 percent owned by funds of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and 50 percent by Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR). For more information, visit www.vineyardwind.com.About Jan De Nul GroupDesign. Build. Connect. Jan De Nul Group shapes water and land. Worldwide. From complex services to the offshore energy and energy transition sector, over large dredging and defence works on the edge of water and land, to challenging civil and environmental works. Well integrated competences and investments lead to creative, sustainable and innovative solutions. In this way Jan De Nul Group delivers results that produce satisfied customers. Today, but also tomorrow. - www.jandenul.comAbout JDR Cable SystemsJDR's world-leading solutions bring power and control to energy systems in the global offshore oil, gas and renewable industries. For more than 20 years, we have built our success on our technical expertise and reliability. Every market we enter, every customer we serve, and every project we deliver benefits from exactly the same dedication to technical quality, service and support.About TFKable GroupTFKable Group is a leading global producer of wires and cables, with major production facilities in Europe and sales offices globally. With its HQ in Poland, TFKable Group consists of several trading companies, with a significant number of production plants around Europe and a Cable Waste Recycling Department in Poland. TFKable Group offers significant types of wires and cables, which are sold in 80 countries. With a consistent growth strategy based on client portfolio diversification, TFKable Group has cemented its position as a world leader in the cable business, with significant further development potential.