Switch2 to demonstrate next generation residential heat network solutions at Housing 2021

District and community heating specialist Switch2 Energy will show residential heat network providers how next generation technologies can help them get ahead on net zero and regulatory compliance at Housing 2021 (7-9 September 2021).

Switch2 will demonstrate its new ICON connected Heat Interface Unit (HIU) and Optimise solutions, which are increasing heat network efficiency by an average 35%. These technologies are helping housing providers to meet their carbon reduction obligations and journey towards net zero whilst reducing energy costs.



As the November 2021 Heat Network Regulations assessment deadline looms, Switch2 will discuss how its Meter2Bill service and smart metering solutions are helping housing providers such as Leeds City Council to comply with the latest mandates for unmetered housing stock.Switch2 will join more than 400 exhibitors at Manchester Central for the Chartered Institute of Housing's annual conference, which is Europe's leading housing festival.Tickets for the exhibition are free to visitors working in the housing sector and you can visit Switch2 at stand B24