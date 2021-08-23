American Clean Power Association to further expand with U.S. Energy Storage Association merger

WASHINGTONâ€¯DC, August 23, 2021 - The American Clean Power Association (ACP) and the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) today announced that ESA's member companies approved the merger to join ACP effective January 1, 2022.



"We are thrilled the member companies at the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) have endorsed the planned merger with ACP. This will enhance our ability to become a more forceful advocate for wind, solar, storage and transmission," said Heather Zichal, CEO of ACP. "The merger will help deliver more value for our members and build a best-in-class trade association that is nimble, effective and able to represent all clean energy industries with a unified voice on some of our top priorities including the investment tax credit for storage projects."The merger furthers ACP's advocacy strategy by incorporating more storage industry interests immediately. The merger will provide value to ACP's existing members by adding storage expertise to ACP's work and bringing numerous new resources to bear for storage advocacy for ESA's member companies."ESA's membership has approved a merger with the American Clean Power Association, starting a powerful new chapter for energy storage," said U.S. Energy Storage Association Interim CEO Jason Burwen. "The U.S. energy storage industry has passed an inflection point in its growth. Merging with ACP will ensure our members have the resources and support they need to attain ESA's vision of 100 GW of new energy storage by 2030. I look forward to working with ACP's CEO, Heather Zichal, and the rest of ACP's leadership to continue serving our members with advocacy, education, research, and networking on an expanded platform. Our clean energy future depends on deploying both energy storage and renewables at scale. We rise faster together."Ahead of the merger, ACP will establish a Storage Council that will guide the strategic priorities of ACP's energy storage work. The Council ensures a diversity of business models and industry segments are represented throughout decision-making that impacts energy storage. ACP and ESA will work jointly to advocate enactment by Congress of the storage investment tax credit (ITC) this year as a top priority, along with continuing to make progress on policies that advance storage in states and in organized wholesale markets.###Watch ACP's Powering American Jobs national TV ad: https://bit.ly/3y9MNJc