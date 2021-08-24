TÜV Rheinland verifies Diffuse Booster, Soltec's algorithm that increases the gain of a photovoltaic plant by 5.3% when it is cloudy

technical report together with the German company TÜV Rheinland, which has verified that Soltec TeamTrack® with Diffuse Booster can increase the gain of a photovoltaic solar plant by up to 5.3% on regular terrain at Mediterranean latitudes.



In this study, TÜV Rheinland verified the Soltec Diffuse Booster algorithm, which aims to increase the production of a photovoltaic solar plant even on cloudy days, when there is more diffuse irradiation than direct irradiation. The algorithm, which uses both sensors and weather forecasts, moves the trackers to the optimal position that captures the maximum irradiation.Thus, TÜV Rheinland has observed that activation of the Diffuse Booster algorithm increases the energy yield of Basic TeamTrack by 5.3% in Mediterranean and Equatorial sites, reaching a 6.9% gain at Northern latitudes. The Diffuse Booster algorithm thus optimizes the performance during fully cloudy days, with power generation increases of up to 12.4% for a single day.The expected gains for the Mediterranean, Equatorial and Northern regions compared to standard backtracking are 2.5%, 1.3% and 3.8%, respectively. Specifically, considering different climates and energy prices, the implementation of TeamTrack® in a 100 MWp PV plant can represent an increase in yearly revenues of about 1,8 Mn euros in Spain, where the energy price is 32€/MWh; and 668,000 euros in Brazil, with an energy price of 30€/MWh. In Northern latitudes, such as Germany, where the energy price is 48,8€/MWh, these revenues can reach more than 2Mn euros.For more information, please click on the following link to access the report: https://lab.soltec.com/5-3-diffuse-booster/About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia (Spain), the company started its career in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,207 people. Ever since its creation and until the first quarter of 2021, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 8.6 GW of installed capacity. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28, 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.About TÜV RheinlandTÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. Founded almost 150 years ago, the company is one of the world's leading testing service providers with more than 20,500 employees and annual revenues of 2 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.Website: www.tuv.com