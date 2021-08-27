Sungrow Supplies the Largest Solar-plus-Storage Solution for Northern Africa Mining Site

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, announced recently it forged the contract to supply equipment to juwi for the 36 MW off-grid solar farm and a 7.5MW battery energy storage system at Sukari gold mine operated by Centamin in Egypt. The project will be the largest solar-plus-storage plant located at a mine site, significantly facilitating the energy transition for minerals in the MENA region.



The project is located near the Red Sea, facing the challenge of scorching heat and high corrosion. Sungrow offers the 1,500V 6.25MW PV inverter solution and the highly integrated energy storage system with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. The turnkey design makes it efficient on transportation, installation and O&M. Equipped with smart forced air-cooling technology and C5 high anti-corrosion capability, the solution can operate stably without derating in harsh conditions. Moreover, the solution enables higher yields in compliance with bifacial solar modules.The project is scheduled to be commissioned in the first half of 2022. It will cut the mine's diesel consumption by approximately 20 to 22 million liters per year and thus offset between 53,000 and 60,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The solar-plus-storage micro-grid installation will enable Centamin to tangibly reduce its mine's electricity bills, as the operator will partially shift away from fuel, which is often volatile in price."We're excited to support the decarbonization of the mining industry and drive down energy costs for our customers. We are delighted to partner with entities such as Sungrow to unlock long-term benefits for all our stakeholders," said Amiram Roth-Deblon, Director Global Business Initatives at juwi AG, the EPC company."We would love to provide the best of environmental sustainability with cutting-edge PV and storage portfolio as a pivotal player in the industry. The solar-plus-storage micro-grid solution is also an ideal solution for regions with power outages or high power demand," said Alvin Shi, Managing Director of Sungrow MENA region.A growing number of mining companies have made significant headway to cut their electricity costs and the environmental impact of their daily operations. Taking the first place according to market share in MENA, Sungrow is striving for unrelenting improvement on products and services to support resource industry to go green.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 154 GW installed worldwide as of December 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.About the juwi groupThe juwi group is one of the leading specialists for renewable energies. The German renewable energy pioneer has been offering complete project development as well as other services relating to the planning, construction and operation of renewable energy systems for 25 years. The juwi group's business areas include projects with wind and solar energy as well as hybrid systems with storage systems for industrial applications.Juwi was founded in 1996 in Rhineland-Palatinate. The company is now based in Wörrstadt near Mainz and has been part of Mannheim-based MVV Energie AG, one of the largest municipal energy providers in Germany, since the end of 2014. The juwi group employs around 850 people worldwide and has projects on every continent. There are branches in: Germany, Italy, Greece, South Africa, the USA, Japan, Australia, India as well as the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.To date, juwi has implemented more than 1,000 wind energy systems with an output of more than 2,400 megawatts at around 180 locations worldwide; in the solar segment there are around 1,800 PV systems with a total output of more than 3,000 megawatts. Together, these energy systems generate around nine billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year; In purely mathematical terms, this corresponds to the annual requirements of around three million households in Germany. For the implementation of the energy projects, juwi has initiated an investment volume of almost ten billion euros over the past 25 years.