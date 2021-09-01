Webinar: Maximising Sustainable opportunities to power data centres

Data Centre operators must find new lower carbon energy solutions to meet their mission critical power requirements and support continued growth of the sector, while also assisting carbon reduction targets.



Webinar panelists will tackle some of the big energy questions facing the data centre sector, such as: How can you combat the increasing risk of grid-constraints, flexible Maximum Import Capacity (MIC), supply disruption and price volatility? How do you turnaround the financial risk of MIC for commercial advantage? Delegates can also put their own questions to the panel of experts.Topics for discussion include:â€¢ The role of natural gas, renewable gas and hydrogen in tackling the triple challenge of energy resilience, cost and carbon reductionâ€¢ Exploiting low and zero carbon on-site generation and storage opportunities to future proof your sustainable energy needs with modular micro gridsâ€¢ Utilising real time reporting to monitor the grid, on site generation and storage from a carbon and cost perspectiveâ€¢ Case study examples of successful planning and development of onsite solutionsBy 2029, EirGrid has forecast that Ireland's data centres could account for 27% of all electricity demand, which is expected to increase by more than 300% over the next 5 years.The webinar will explore new opportunities to exploit modular microgrids - using on-site generation technologies and strategies.The panel will share their experience of delivering innovative data centre energy solutions. They will also provide insight into new opportunities to future-proof your secure data centre energy demand for competitive, flexible, and environmental advantage.The speakers are: David McAuley, Founder and CEO of Bitpower; Sean Crowley of Gas Networks Ireland; David Hourihane, MD of Sustainable Development Capital LLP, and Brendan Marren, Head of Distributed Energy, Ireland for Centrica Business Solutions.