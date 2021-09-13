Q CELLS reaches agreement to license use of its patent-protected technology with a German solar module manufacturer

[Berlin, Germany, September 13, 2021] Q CELLS has today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with a German solar module manufacturer to allow the company access to Q CELLS' patent-protected solar cell passivation technology. The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the two parties.



The solar module manufacturer in question acknowledges both the validity of the Q CELLS patent, and also the high performance and reliability of the passivation technology developed and patented by Q CELLS. This license agreement demonstrates the strength of Q CELLS' patented technology, which is currently the subject of patent infringement proceedings against other competitors.The licence agreement further validates Q CELLS' leadership in solar R&D and its commitment to supporting a fair, cooperative and competitive solar industry.Dr. Daniel Jeong, CTO of Q CELLS, said: "As a pioneer in the solar industry, Q CELLS has a long R&D history of developing industry-leading technology, and has taken several actions to protect our intellectual property rights over the course of the past two years."In doing so, Q CELLS has always strived to protect a fair and healthy competition for the best technology in solar industry. Now, we are very glad to take a major step forward together with this German solar manufacturer to establish this fair competition environment, which is an important prerequisite for the sustainable growth of the solar industry."About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with its diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Malaysia, China, and South Korea. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.