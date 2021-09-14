Soltec signs 700-MW contract in the United States

September 14th, 2021.- Soltec Power Holdings announces the signing of a new 700 MW solar tracker supply contract with Moss & Associates, LLC for two photovoltaic plants in Colorado (USA). Soltec will supply Moss & Associates with SF7 bifacial trackers in a 2-in-portrait configuration and delivery will begin in 2021.



They will strengthen Soltec's operating backlog, which closed 2020 at record levels and has continued to grow during the first half of this year. According to data from the second quarter of 2021, Soltec Industrial had a backlog of 363 million Euros and a pipeline valued at 2,906 million Euros.The agreement reinforces Soltec's presence in the United States, a strategic market for the firm, where it plans to continue strengthening its position. It should be noted that on December 2020, Soltec announced an agreement with AES to supply trackers for four solar projects in the United States with a total capacity of 342 megawatts (MW).According to Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec Power Holdings: "We are very pleased with this new project with a company like Moss & Associates. With this agreement we are strengthening our positioning in the US market, one of our targets. The United States is a strategic market as it is the world's leading market for solar trackers, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. The confidence in Soltec for projects of this size demonstrates the quality of the firm's work and its technology, always with an eye on customers, and innovation, to achieve the perfect symbiosis between sustainability and energy efficiency".Edwin Perkins, President of Moss & Associates, LLC, points out: "We are looking forward to work with Soltec on these projects. Their tracker fits perfectly. As our industry continues to grow, we look forward to working with Soltec to build a clean energy future."About Soltec Power HoldingsSoltec Power Holdings is a leading integrated solar PV solutions company focused on solar tracking systems with a strong commitment to innovation.Headquartered in Murcia (Spain), the company started its career in 2004 and has a diversified geographic presence focused on Spain, North America and Latin America. It currently operates in 16 countries and employs over 1,207 people. Ever since its creation and until the first quarter of 2021, Soltec has supplied solar trackers for projects amounting to 8.6 GW of installed capacity. The company is listed on Spain's Stock Exchange since October 28th, 2020 under the ticker ‘SOL'.